Foitik McRoberts, June F.

June F. Foitik McRoberts 77, of Austin, died June 4.

She was born April 15, 1922, to the late Robert G and Alice Berry Love Rich. She was past commissioner for Region 7 of the Clan Campbell Society of North America. She was designer of the Texas Blue Bonnet Tartan “Plain”, the official tartan of Texas by Concurrent House Resolution 242. She was also a past member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Daughters of the Confederacy. She was a charter member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple. She was the former owner/operator of the Thistles and Bluebonnets in Salado.

She is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Stacy of Houston; a son Robert “Shelby” Foitik of Austin; and one grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Foitik and her sister, Barbara Keiser.

If anyone wishes to donate to her chosen civic organization, they can contact Shelby Foitik, 16205-X Monk’s Mountain Drive, Austin, TX 78734