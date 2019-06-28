Fulford, Patricia M.

Patricia Fulford passed away March 7

Patricia M. Fulford, 61, of Salado, died in a Temple hospital March 7, 2005.

Funeral services were held March 11, at the Heartficld Funeral Home in Bellon with Rev. Billy Johnson and Rev. Joe Bentley officiating. Burial followed at the Salado Cemetery.

Patricia Fulford was born to R.B. and Laverne Tish McCauley Green in McAlester, Oklahoma on March 12, 1943. She married Bobby Fulford in Fort Worth on Aug. 4, 1969. She had been a resi­dent of Salado since 1972. She was employed as a postal clerk at the Salado Post office for 28 years.

Survivor include her husband Bobby Fulford of Salado; one son; Michael Chris Fulford, of Temple; one daughter. Lisa Mi­chelle Laird, of Salado: one brother. Darrell Wayne Green. of Mala­koff; and three grandchil­dren.

Memorials may be made to the Cancer Treat­ment Centers of Ameri­ca, 2520 Elisha Avenue, Zion, Illinois. 60099.

Heart field Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.