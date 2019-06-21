Gregory, Gale

Gale Gregory interred at Salado Cemetery; passed away December 15 in Austin

Funeral services for Gale Gregory, 88, of Salado were held Dec. 19 at the Salado United Methodist Church with Rev. Grady Brittain officiating. Burial followed at the Salado Cemetery.

Gregory died Dec. 15, 2006 in an Austin hospital.

He was born September 2, 1918 in Springfield, MO, the son of Edward and Arzelia Gregory. He worked for the Veteran’s Hospital in Temple. He was a member of the Salado Methodist Church.

He was also an avid golfer.

Gregory was preceded in death by his wife, on Oct. 22, 1991.

He is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Greer of Pasadena, Texas; grand-children, Jeanene

Kendrick and Bruce Kendrick; and a great-grandchild, Zoe Kendrick.

Dossman Funeral Home of Belton was in charge of arrangements.