Griffith, Louis

Louis Griffith, 87, of Salado died Feb. 11, 1998 at a Temple hospital.

Services were held Feb. 14, at the Heartfield Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Bentley and Rev. Brice Baker officiating. Burial followed at the Salado Cemetery.

Louis Griffith was born to Edgar Eugene Friggith and Nannie Poeet Griffith in Salado, Texas. He married Thelma Stewart on August 9, 1935 in Belton, Texas. He worked for the Texas Highway Department in various locations. He also worked for Houston Lighting and Power in 35 years. He moved back to Salado from Houston in 1975. He was a member of the Salado United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife Thelma Griffith of Salado; one son David Griffith of Lakeway, Texas; one daughter Linda Griffith Thomas of Salado; one brother Bill Griffith of Dallas; two sisters Susie Cabaniss of Salado and Doris Oswald of Bellaire, Texas. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be sent to the Salado Cemetery Fence Fund P.O. Box 86, Salado, TX 76571