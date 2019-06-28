Hall, Michael James

Michael James Hall services held July 24

Services for Michael James Hall, 63, of Salado were held July 24 at Killeen Memorial Funeral Chapel, with Jimmy Towers officiating. Hall passed away July 18 in Temple.

He was born June 18, 1941, in Chicago, IL, and attended Lowell High School in Indiana, and also Indiana State University.

He served in the United States Navy, receiving a good conduct medal, and had been employed at the Pizza Palace in Killeen.

He had lived in Salado for the past six years.

Hall is survived by a son, Jeff Hall and wife Lori of Hayden, IN; daughter, Stacey Gerry of Coeur D’Alene, ID; two brothers, Jack Perry of Chicago, IL, and William Perry of Killeen; one sister, Carol Humble of Chicago, IL; and one grandchild.

Hall was laid to rest in Downers Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bell County Hospice.

Killeen Memorial Funeral Home handled arrangements.