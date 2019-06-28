Herring, Helen J.

Helen Herring services held Oct. 11 in Belton

Helen J. Herring, 61, of Belton, died at her residence Oct. 5, 2004.

Funeral services were held Oct. 11 at Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton, with Rev. Billy Thomison and Rev. Billy Pedigo officiating. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery, south of Belton.

Herring was born to Robert Herman and Ev-elyn Thomison Herring in Belton on Sep. 6, 1943.

She was a lifelong resident of Bell County. Prior to her retirement in 1983, she was employed as a super-visor at the Learning Center in Fort Hood. She was a member of Trinity Full Gospel Church in Belton.

Survivors include two sons, David Keith Harvell and Roy Glenn Harvell, both of Salado; two brothers, Bobby Herring, of Killeen, and Glenn Herring, of Belton; two sisters, Rita Leach and Donna Herring Edwards, both of Belton; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and twin sons, Robert Lynn Harvell and David Gleen Harvell of Sep. 26, 1960.

Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.