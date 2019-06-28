Holiman, Audrey B.

Audrey B. Holiman services held Aug. 7

Graveside services for Audrey B. Holiman, 95, were held August 7 at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, in Edinburg. Holiman died August 1 in a Temple hospital.

She was born December 12, 1908 in Jamestown, NY, to Irvin A. Brown and Mabel B. Pickard Brown. She attended Virginia College in Roanoke, VA and earned her B.A. degree from the University of Michigan in 1933 and her M.A. degree from New York University in 1937.

She worked as a case-worker with the Dept. of Public Welfare in James-town, NY from 1936-38. She moved to Edinburg, working as a secondary teacher in Edinburg Public Schools from 1939-41.

On August 16, 1941 she married H. Wayne Holiman of Edinburg, owner of a Texaco service station which later became a Studebaker, Lincoln and Mercury dealership.

Holiman served on the planning and zoning board, the League of Women Voters, and as a Girl Scout leader. After raising her children, Holiman joined her husband in traveling for adventure and shell collecting. She was an exhibitor and member of the South Padre Island Shell Club for many years, and supporter and member of the Audubon Society. She moved to the area nine years ago.

Survivors include one son, H. Wayne Holiman, Jr., of Chula Vista, CA; two daughters, Anita Louise Oldham, of Belton, and Harriet McCord, of Comfort. She had eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great grand-children.

She was preceded in death by her husband in May, 1995, after 54 years of marriage.

Heartfield Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.