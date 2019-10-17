Howerton, Maxine Irene

Funeral services for Maxine Irene Howerton, 78, of Salado were held Oct. 2 at the Heartfield Funeral Home Chapel in Belton with Dr. Skip Blancett and Rev. Billy Johnson officiating. Burial was held in the Salado Cemetery. Mrs. Howerton died Sept. 30 in a Temple Hospital.

Mrs. Howerton was born April 22, 1921 in Prairie Dell, TX to Claude and Bernice Knight Hodge. She was a lifelong resident of this area and a member of the Salado First United Methodist Church. She married James Howerton Dec. of 1947 in Temple, TX. She worked for the Texas Power and Light Company in Temple for 16 years and the Bluebonnet Cookie Company in Waco. Mrs. Howerton was also employed by the C.B. Livestock Company in Salado.

Mrs. Howerton is survived by her husband, James Howerton of Salado; son and daughter-in-law, James R. And Trina Howerton of Salado; brother and sister-in-law, C.B. and Mary Hodge of Salado, 2 grandchildren, James Austin Howerton and Jessica Howerton of Salado; and one great grandchild, Tori Victoria Howerton of Salado; several nieces and nephews and aunts.

Heartfield Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral services.