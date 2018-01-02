Jessie Hamrick Foster

November 29, 1919-December 29, 2017

Jessie Hamrick Foster of Salado passed on December 29, 2017.

Services are planned for Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Dossman Funeral Home, 2525 North Main, Belton, Texas followed by graveside services at Salado Cemetery, Baines Drive in Salado.

Visitation will be held from 5 PM to 7 PM Tuesday January 2, 2018 at Dossman Funeral Home.

The youngest of 13 children, Jessie Hamrick Foster was born on November 29, 1919 in Bell County, Texas to Frank and Parmer Hamrick.

She married the love of her life, Wilbur Riley Foster on May 14, 1938. They were married 75 years until his death on June 3, 2013.

A hard working lady, Jessie had many careers, beginning with picking cotton, farming and milking cows. She was a telephone switchboard operator, worked as a dental assistant, had an alterations shop, owned a catering business, sold antiques and worked at the funeral home. All the while, she also did the bookkeeping and accounts receivable for her husband’s automotive tractor repair shop.

But her greatest love was being a wife to Wilbur and mother to daughter Lyndal Haney and son Morris Foster.

She was involved in her church and community. A longtime member of the Salado Church of Christ, Jessie and Wilbur were active in every aspect. From doing the books, preparing for services or events and serving members in need, she was always willing to help even to the last weeks of her life.

Foster was on the board of the Red School House and worked to renovate it and establish the Salado Civic Center.

She and Wilbur were honored in 2012 by the Public Arts League of Salado for their folk art replicas of stagecoaches and other vehicles.

Jessie was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur, her parents and all of her siblings: Pete Hamrick, Minnie Lee Guess, Ruby Cabiness, Harvey Hamrick, Sadie Northern, Bernice Havens, Bera Boyd, and JW (Jiggs) Hamrick.

Surviving Jessie are daughter Lyndal Haney and husband James, son Morris Foster and wife Amanda, grandsons Greg Haney and wife Jan, Ryan Foster, Ralston Foster and wife Daphney, and Garrett Foster; granddaughters Debbie and husband Terry Alferos, Lanna Domangue and husband Scott, and Janna Russell; great grandchildren Cody Haney, Kirsten Alferos, Autumn Alferos, Collin Russell, Derek Russell and wife Meagan, Taylor Domangue and Nicole Domangue and great great grandson Damien Aquino. Her adored dog, Pinto, also survives her.

Pallbearers include her grandsons and great grandsons.

We will miss her dry sense of humor, importance of family and her love. Because of the love and care of her daughter, Lyndal, Jessie lived her life to the fullest in her own home of 70 years until her last days.

Memorial donations may be made to Salado Church of Christ building fund, P.O. Box 207, Salado, TX 76571 or the charity of your choice.