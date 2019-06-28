Koch, Hunter Michael

Services for Koch infant held June 15

Funeral services for Hunter Michael Koch, infant son of Josh and Meghan Koch, of Temple, were June 15 at Grace Baptist Church, of Salado with Revs. John Warden and Elynn Johnston officiating. Hunter Michael was born May 10, 2004 in Temple and died in a Fort Worth Hospital on June 12, 2004. He is survived by his parents Josh and Meghan Koch, of Temple, and sister Zoe Mae.

He is also survived by paternal grandparents Alan Koch, of Salado and Jerri Koch, of Temple and maternal grandparent Brad and Melissa Lawrence, of Academy, and Roy John- son, of Bakersville, CA.

Paternal Great-Grand- parents are Carol John- ston, of Boulder, CO and Barbara Clevinger, of

LaPine, OR. Maternal Great-Grandparents are Jean and Delmer Bennight and Jerry and Boady John- son, all of Holland.

Great-Great Grandparents are Virginia Bisnett, of Salado; Harriss Bennight, of Holland and Virginia Benjamin, of Temple.

Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.