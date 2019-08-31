Lady Eagles beat Tem-Cats at home

Varsity –Salado Lady Eagles beat the visiting Tem-Cats in four sets on Sept. 30.

The Lady Eagles asserted their dominance in the first set with a score of 25-14. However, the Lady Wildcats would put up a fight in set two, but the Eagles would prevail in a close one, 25-23. Using late momentum from the previous set, Temple jumped out on Salado 18-8 before the Lady Eagles started a furious comeback. Salado would get to 21-21, but ultimately fall 22-25. The fourth set would be another close contest, but the Lady Eagles would come out on top 25-21. Setter Reese Preston would play phenomenal totaling 12 assists and 6 digs. Right-side hitter, Amy Manning would play exceptional as well. Manning ended the night with 8 kills and 3 blocks.