Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles are 9-0 in District 23-4A and will face either Lago Vista or Jarrell in the bi-district round of the UIL 4A playoffs.

The Lady Eagles played China Spring in the final round of district in a match played after press time for this week’s edition.

Visit saladovillagevoice.com for details on the playoff matches.

Salado swept Gatesville and Robinson last week.

Lady Eagles sweep Gatesville

The Lady Eagles swept Gatesville on the road 25-15, 25-15 and 25-14 on Oct. 20. They swept the Lady Hornets in the first round of district play as well.

Livia Niu led the girls with 3 aces, followed by Macy Morris, 2, and Haley Brown and Sara Ellis, 1 each.

Grace Clemons led Salado in attacking the net with 9 kills, followed by Morris, 8, followed by Elsie Law, 7, Payton Ortega, 5, Kael Wilcox, 3, and Brown and Mazzy Johnson, 1 each.

Niu blocked 3 shots, followed by Law, Morris and Ortega, 2 each, and Wilcox, 1.

Niu had 22 assists, followed by Ellis, 4 and Reese Rich, 1.

Rich led Salado with 11 digs, followe by Ellis, 6, Shelby Hollywood and Wilcox, 4 each, Niu, 3, Morris, 2, and Brown and Clemons, 1 each.

Lady Eagles sweep Robinson

Salado Lady Eagles swept Robinson 25-19, 25-18, and 25-16 on Oct. 17. In their previous district match-up, Salado beat Robinson in four sets.

Jillian Taylor and Reese Rich each had an ace in the match.

Kael Wilcox led Salado with 11 kills, followed by Grace Clemons, 8, Haley Brown, 7, Elsie Law, 6, Payton Ortega, 5, and Macy Morris and Livia Niu, 3 each.

Morris led the Lady Eagles with 7 blocks, followed by Ortega, 3, Clemons and Wilcox, 2 each, and Law and Niu, 1 each.

Niu led Salado with 28 assists, followed by Sara Ellis, 2, and Morris, 1.

Ellis led Salado with 12 digs, followed by Rich, 10, Clemons and Shelby Hollywood, 6 each, Wilcox, 5, and Niu and Ortega, 4 each.