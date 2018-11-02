Marcelle Powell

September 25, 1925

October 30, 2018

Marcelle Powell, 93, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday October 30th, 2018.

She was born on September 25, 1925 in Gars Mill, Louisiana to Henry and Lula Frances Adams – the youngest of 12 children.





She married the love of her life – Ralph O. Powell on March 16th, 1946 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He preceded her in death in the fall of 2014.

She was an avid member of the First Baptist Churches of Killeen and Salado. Marcelle owned and operated a Kindergarten school for many years in Killeen. Later the couple owned Powell’s Gulf – service station on Rancier. After retiring, she spent her time with her children, grandchildren & even great grandchildren that adored her.

She is survived by her children – Michael/Judy Powell of Youngsport and Karen/Walt Tollefson of Belton. Grandchildren are Regina Powell, Robin Ballard, Mike Tollefson, Michael-Ann Powell and Alysa Hakins. Great grandchildren are Mitchel Powell, Mike Powell, Skyler Sadler, Kaitlynn Bailey & Landyn Sadler. Many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Gravesite services will be on Saturday November 3rd, 2018, at 1:00 PM at Live Oak Cemetery in Killeen. Pallbearers will be Mitchel Powell, Mike Powell, Jim Cochran, Anthony Garza and Sean Hakins.

In lieu of sending flowers – please consider making a monetary donation to the Ballard House in Katy, Texas.

