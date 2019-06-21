Matthews, George McAfee

Matthews memorial held Dec. 8 in Salado

A service of celebration was held Dec. 8 for Reverend George McAfee Matthews at Salado United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Virginia Kinnison of Salado; sons Neil Matthews of Ingram, TX, Cort Matthews of Bayside, CA and Bruce Matthews of Sheboygan, WI; step-children Paul Kinnison, William Kinnison and Karen Virginia Kinnison of Salado; a brother Jewel Matthews of Michigan; a sister Charlotte Dison of Houston; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his first wife Elmora Francis Messer. Matthews was born Aug 26, 1922 in Weather-ford, Texas to Jewel Mat-thews and Phoebe Francis Dabney Matthews.

He served his country during World War II as an apprentice seaman in the U.S.N.R. from Oct. 1942 to Oct. 1946.

He attended North Texas State, Perkins Seminary at S.M.U. and Vanderbilt University. He served as a United Methodist Minister in Texas and Tennessee from 1945 until 2005 with his most recent charge being in Star, Texas. He was the pastor of Salado Unit-ed Methodist Church from 1964 to 1966.

Memorials may be made to Salado United Methodist Church.