Milton Wayne Wilson

April 8, 1935

September 29, 2016

Milton Wayne Wilson, 81, of Salado, Texas passed away Thursday, September 29, 2016. After a brief illness, he passed peacefully at home surrounded by family.

He was born on April 8, 1935 in Houston, Texas. He was a 1953 graduate of Milby High School in Houston and attended the University of Houston, during which time he worked for Houston Belt and Terminal Railway.

On October 8, 1954 he married Aline Fay Zuchowski, his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life; they were blessed with two daughters, Sheryl and Laurie.

Wilson joined the Houston Police Department in 1956 (Class #14) where he ultimately retired after 32 years in 1988 as a Sergeant of Detectives in the Burglary and Theft Division. He additionally worked for St. Joseph Medical Center 1965 – 1988 in order to ensure both his girls went to college.

For many years he was a member and captain of the HPD Pistol Team and was proud that he qualified for the 1964 Summer Olympics U.S. Pistol Team.

Wilson had many interests in retirement. Motorcycles were one of his passions. He and Aline toured most of the lower 48 states and took five different trips to Canada on their motorbikes.

His knowledge of multiple types of weaponry was amazing. He was awarded the Distinguished Pistol Shot badge and Masters Classification by the Civilian Marksmanship Program in Camp Perry, Ohio.

He was a member of Traditional Bowhunters of Texas and won the 2004 Texas Field Archery Association Championship for the Recurve Category in 3D shooting.

His appreciation for knife making grew to the point that he became an accomplished bladesmith.

Later in his life he found enjoyment in his collection of walking sticks and canes.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Earl and Beatrice (Biggert) Wilson. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Aline, two daughters, Sheryl Wilson of Johnson City, Texas and Laurie (Wilson) Cash of Georgetown, Texas and grandson Alex Cash of Des Plaines, Illinois.

He is also survived by brother Richard Wilson and his wife Sharon of Spring, Texas, along with numerous cousins.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 5, 2016 with a visitation starting at 10 a. m. and service at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Salado, 210 S. Main St., with Associate Pastor Dr. Scott Mescher officiating. Burial services will be held graveside 11:30 a.m., October 6 at Forest Park Cemetery, 6900 Lawndale St., in Houston

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salado Community Chorus (www.saladochorus.com) or the American Cancer Society ( www.cancer.org ).