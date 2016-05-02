Oliver Seawood

Oliver T. Seawoood
July 15, 1959
April 27, 2016
Services for Oliver T. Seawood will be at Grace Baptist Church, Salado, 10AM, Wednesday, May 4th at 10 AM. A visitation will be May 3rd at Broecker Funeral Home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Oliver T. Seawood passed Wednesday April 27th, 2016 at home surrounded by his family. He was born July 15th 1959 in Fort Polk, Louisiana to Bernice and Ocie T. Seawood. Oliver accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at the age of 13 and was baptized at First Baptist Church, Copperas Cove, TX.
Oliver attended Copperas Cove High School and graduated in 1977 and subsequently attended Angelo State University, San Angelo, TX. Oliver also severed as a member in the Texas National Guard for two years.
In the mid 1980’s, Oliver began his 28‐year career in the telecommunications industry in the Dallas, Fort Worth (DFW) area. He worked for major national cable service providers and independent contractors. He began his career as an installer and as a result of his work ethic; he quickly rose through the ranks and attained the positions of Technical Operations Manager, Director of Operations and Area Director. He concluded his career as a consultant for independent contractors in the Austin area.
Oliver considered work a hobby. In addition to work, Oliver enjoyed his philanthropic affiliation with the Miss Texas Scholarship Pageant.
Oliver married Linda Wilkinson on December 15, 1984. To this union was born sons Nathan Seawood and Nicholas Seawood. After residing in the DFW Metroplex, for a number of years, Oliver and Linda relocated to Salado, TX in 2006.
Oliver is survived by his wife, Linda Seawood of Salado, two sons, Nathan Seawood and Nicholas Seawood of Desoto, TX, his mother, Bernice Seawood of Salado, brother, Ricky Seawood (Frances) of Sherwood, AR, two sisters, Jewel Seawood of Salado and Kim Lewis (Ron), of Crowley, TX, and grandson Jaxon Seawood of Desoto, TX.
Oliver was preceded in death by his father, Ocie T. Seawood.
Comments
Angie Eaves says
So sorry to hear of Oliver’s passing. In high school and after, he was such an optimist and a great friend to many. We were named “most friendly” in our senior class, and that’s how I’ll always remember him. I wish his family love, peace and comfort in all the good memories they hold.
Keyoko says
Sorry to hear of Oliver’s home going . He was such fun and spirited young man! Met him at central Texas college where I also met his wonderful mother who worked there at the time! He had such a wonderful. Attitude and made all joyous around him!
Al Scaife says
I met Oliver when he gave my company, National Communications Company, an opportunity to work in the Austin/Kileen area. His frankness, honesty and later his friendship were hallmarks that I began to greatly appreciate. After business we grew to become good friends and I was fortunate to meet his wonderful family. I am thankful that Oliver and I crossed paths and I was able to benefit from his wit, humor, business acumen and ultimately his friendship and respect. I miss him very much!