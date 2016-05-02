Oliver Seawood

Oliver T. Seawoood

July 15, 1959

April 27, 2016

Services for Oliver T. Seawood will be at Grace Baptist Church, Salado, 10AM, Wednesday, May 4th at 10 AM. A visitation will be May 3rd at Broecker Funeral Home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Oliver T. Seawood passed Wednesday April 27th, 2016 at home surrounded by his family. He was born July 15th 1959 in Fort Polk, Louisiana to Bernice and Ocie T. Seawood. Oliver accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at the age of 13 and was baptized at First Baptist Church, Copperas Cove, TX.

Oliver attended Copperas Cove High School and graduated in 1977 and subsequently attended Angelo State University, San Angelo, TX. Oliver also severed as a member in the Texas National Guard for two years.

In the mid 1980’s, Oliver began his 28‐year career in the telecommunications industry in the Dallas, Fort Worth (DFW) area. He worked for major national cable service providers and independent contractors. He began his career as an installer and as a result of his work ethic; he quickly rose through the ranks and attained the positions of Technical Operations Manager, Director of Operations and Area Director. He concluded his career as a consultant for independent contractors in the Austin area.

Oliver considered work a hobby. In addition to work, Oliver enjoyed his philanthropic affiliation with the Miss Texas Scholarship Pageant.

Oliver married Linda Wilkinson on December 15, 1984. To this union was born sons Nathan Seawood and Nicholas Seawood. After residing in the DFW Metroplex, for a number of years, Oliver and Linda relocated to Salado, TX in 2006.

Oliver is survived by his wife, Linda Seawood of Salado, two sons, Nathan Seawood and Nicholas Seawood of Desoto, TX, his mother, Bernice Seawood of Salado, brother, Ricky Seawood (Frances) of Sherwood, AR, two sisters, Jewel Seawood of Salado and Kim Lewis (Ron), of Crowley, TX, and grandson Jaxon Seawood of Desoto, TX.

Oliver was preceded in death by his father, Ocie T. Seawood.