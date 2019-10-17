Richardson Smith, Robert Kimball II

Memorial services for Robert Kimball Richardson Smith II, 43, of Salado, was held Sept. 30 at St. Lake’s Episcopal Church in Belton. The Reverends Joseph L. Sheldon of San Angelo and Thomas A. Wallace, rector of St. Luke’s, co-celebrated. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill, TN.

Smith died Sept. 27, in Salado.

Smith was born Sept. 2, 1956, in Kingsport, TN, the son of Dr. Lyle R. Smith and Peggy Ann Smith. He was a 1978 graduate of Beloit College in Beloit, WI, and received his masters degree in 1984 from Southern Methodist University in Dallas. He served as staff Archaeologist at Fort Hood, from 1989-96 and since then has served as Cultural Resource Management Team for Fort Hood’s Environmental Division. Smith held membership in the Texas Archeological Association and was active in the Native American Coalition of Austin. He was a founding member of the Medicine Wheel Association of Fort Hood.

Smith is survived by his wife, Barbara Yanez-Smith; his daughter, Anna Gabriela Richardson Smith, his father and stepmother, Dr. And Mrs. Lyle R. Smith of Kingsport, TN; a sister, Mrs. Lawrence W. Puckett of Springfield, VA; a brother, Lyle Huntington Smith of Kingsport, TN; a niece, Catherine Smith of Kingsport, TN; and two nephews.

Memorials may be made to the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church memorial fund, 2301 North Beal St., Belton TX 76513