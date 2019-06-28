Seaberry, Frances

Seaberry service held in Ft. Worth

Frances Seaberry, 79, formerly of Salado, passed away Oct. 15, 2004.

A cryptside service was held Oct. 19 at Green-wood Mausoleum in Fort Worth, with the Rev. Bill Hancock officiating.

Frances Seaberry was born Dec. 27, 1924, in Corsicana to Odle Dillard Conner and Annie Pearl Conner. She was one of seven children.

She spent most of her life as a homemaker and wife of 58 years to her husband, J.B. Seaberry, who preceded her in death.

In the early 1980s the couple moved to Salado to restore the Baines House and place it on the National Registry.

Seaberry was a member of First United Methodist Church in Weatherford. She is survived by a sister, Marge Dillard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Greenwood Funeral Home in Fort Worth was in charge of arrangements.