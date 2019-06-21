Shaw, William John “Bill” IV

Bill Shaw passes away Dec. 30

William John (Bill) Shaw IV, of Salado, passed away Dec. 30, 2004 at Park lace Nurs­ing Home. He was 86.

Graveside services were held Jan. 3 in Salado Cemetery with Rev. Grady Brittain officiating.

Shaw was born in Akron, OH, on Dec. 1, 1918. He graduated from Cincinnati Art Institute where he received a degree in commercial art. He later served in the Army Air Force during World War II, as a flight instructor.

While stationed at San Marcos he met and married Batista Simpson in 1944. After the war. they moved to Dallas, where he joined the Ted Work­man Advertising Agency. He later opened his own agency, Shaw Studios. He had numerous commercial advertising accounts, such as Republic National Life, Fidelity Union.

He also designed ads for Freddy Kilowatt, Saladmaster, and Honey Bee. He moved to Salado 22 years ago, and did the advertising for Salado for many years, including the Christmas Stroll and Art Fair.

Shaw was former president of the Salado Historic Society and the Merchant’s Association. The Shaw’s had a shop called The Granary on Rock Creek Drive for 10 years. He also did adver­tising for Scott & White Hospital for several years.

Survivors are his wife of 60 years, Batista Shaw, their children: Sandy Johnston, and her• hus­band, Terry, Billie Sue Scales, and her husband, David. Grandchildren are Brady Johnston, Shawn Wolff, and her husband, Todd, Taylor Hutton, and Trey Hutton. He had two great-grandchildren: Austin and Tyler Wolff, of Austin.

Harper-Talasek/Salado Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.