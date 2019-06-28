Sortland, Frankie S.

FRANKE S. SORTLAND,

AGE 77, TEMPLE

Frankie S. Sortland, age 77, of Temple, passed away Nov. 2, 2004 at Scott & White hospital.

She was born May 11, 1927 in Muleshoe, to Osborne and Clara Angeley, and was raised in the Cross Plains area. She received a B.A. degree in Health Services Management from Southwest Texas State University.

She was a manager in the health services field. She had lived in the area since 1976.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Stanley Sortland, in 1978.

Survivors include daughters, LaTina Bolick, of Salado, and Pamela Shipman, of Granbury; brothers, Rex Angeley, of Tuscon, AZ, and Jack Angeley, of Earth, TX; sisters, Natalie Klick, of Aurora, CO, and Judy Reynolds, of Dallas; four grandchildren, one great grandchild and one great great grandchild.

Memorials are request-ed to any local humane society.

Killeen Memorial Funeral Home handled arrangements.