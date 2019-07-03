Taylor, Carl E.

Former Salado resident

Ret. Col. Carl Taylor passes

Carl E. Taylor, Col. USAF (Ret) died Dec. 24, 2004 in a San Antonio hospital from complications of surgery. He was 89.A former resident of Salado, he was a rancher, a Rotarian, a Daedalian and a member of the Episcopal Church.

A grave side funeral was conducted by Father Tim Vellom at the Salado Cemetery Dec. 27.

Carl Taylor entered the USAF from Texas A&M in 1941 and served as a fighter pilot in a heroic group who fought early in WWII in New Guinea, and later served in the Korean War and in Viet Nam.

His military awards included the Distinguished Flying Cross, many Air Medals, the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Mary Jane Taylor; two daughters, Cheryl Taylor, of Waco, and Cindy Nauert and husband Dr. Craig Nauert, as well as grand-sons Austin and Travis, all of Memphis, TN.