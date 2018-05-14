Truett Williams

January 31, 1925

May 12, 2018

Funeral services for Truett Williams, 93, of Salado will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at the First Baptist Church in Salado with Billy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Salado Cemetery.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Mr. Williams died peacefully in his sleep, Saturday, May 12, 2018 at the Arbor House in Temple.

Mr. Williams was born January 31, 1925 in Milam County to Ernest Williams and Beulah McGuire Williams. He was a WWII veteran serving in the U. S. Navy. He married Dee Laura Eidelbach August 25, 1946 in Matagorda. He was self-employed, the owner and operator of the Sinclair Station in Prairie Dell, the Texaco Station in Salado and later the Salado Exxon Station.

Mr. Williams was a long time member of First Baptist Church Salado. He was a member of the Salado Masonic Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dee Laura Williams, May 21, 2001 and six brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his daughter, Trudee Gordon, two grandsons Gregory Gordon and Garhett Gordon, one great grandson Truett Gordon, and his sister-in-law Virginia Williams.

Memorials may be made to the Salado Masonic Lodge, P. O. Box 23, Salado, Texas 76571