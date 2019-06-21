Velten, Bonnie Mildred Posey

Bonnie Mildred Posey Velten, age 95, passes away Nov. 16

Bonnie Mildred Posey Velten, 95, died November 16, 2007, in Temple. Born November 25, 1911, on a farm near Stockdale, she lived most of her life in San Antonio and for the last 15 years in Salado.

A retired educator, Velten taught for more than 43 years in the Harlandale Independent School District in San Antonio. The last 25 years of her career, she was the principal of Stonewall and Flanders elementary schools. In 2001, Velten was inducted into the Harlandale ISD Hall of Fame.

Velten graduated in 1930 from Harlandale High School and obtained degrees from Texas State University-San Marcos and Trinity University in San Antonio.She married Edward Earl Velten on December 24, 1933. They had two children, Mildred Ann (Micki) Velten Weilbacher and Edward Earl Velten, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her six brothers and sisters, her husband and her children.She is loved and remembered by one grandson, Julius Vincent Earl Weilbacher of San Antonio; numerous nieces and nephews, including Jackie and Denver Mills of Salado; sisters-in-law, Mildred Posey and Bell Posey of San Antonio; numerous great nieces and nephews; many friends, teachers and students.

The funeral service were held in San Antonio, November 19, 2007, at Mission Burial Park Chapel South.

A memorial service was held Nov. 20, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, in Belton.

Memorials may be made to Harlandale/SBC Educational Retiree Association, Treasurer John Hall, 1527 Beauchamp St., San Antonio, 78213, or to Tablerock Festival of Salado, Inc., P.O. Box 312, Salado, 76571.