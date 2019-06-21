Williams, Carse

Carse Williams passes away Jan. 31

Carse Williams, 66, of Georgetown, and formerly of Salado, died Jan. 31, 2005 in a Temple hospi­tal. A memorial service was held Feb. 4 at Salado United Methodist Cburcb with R. Grady Brittain officiating.

Williams was born April 21, 1938 to James and Donnie (Haycraft) Williams, in Snap. KY. On Dec. 7, 1957 he mar­ried Barbara Hardesty in Jefferson City, IN. He served in the United States Army, and worked as a vending entrepreneur. He was a member of the Salado School Board from 1999-2001. He and his wife moved to Georgetown from Salado in 2004.

He was a member of Salado United Methodist Church.

Preceding him in death were his parents and two brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Williams, of Georgetown; sons, Brad Williams, of New Braunfels, and Todd Williams, of Tyler, sisters, Lorine Larryore, of Louisville, KY, and Carlene Carver, of Indiana; and grand children, Zach and Blake Williams, of Tyler, and Bailey and Seth Williams, of New Braunfels.

Harker-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple handled arrangements.