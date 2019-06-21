Williams, Carse

Carse Williams passes away Jan. 31
Carse Williams, 66, of Georgetown, and formerly of Salado, died Jan. 31, 2005 in a Temple hospital. A memorial service was held Feb. 4 at Salado United Methodist Cburcb with R. Grady Brittain officiating.
Williams was born April 21, 1938 to James and Donnie (Haycraft) Williams, in Snap. KY. On Dec. 7, 1957 he married Barbara Hardesty in Jefferson City, IN. He served in the United States Army, and worked as a vending entrepreneur. He was a member of the Salado School Board from 1999-2001. He and his wife moved to Georgetown from Salado in 2004.
He was a member of Salado United Methodist Church.
Preceding him in death were his parents and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Williams, of Georgetown; sons, Brad Williams, of New Braunfels, and Todd Williams, of Tyler, sisters, Lorine Larryore, of Louisville, KY, and Carlene Carver, of Indiana; and grand children, Zach and Blake Williams, of Tyler, and Bailey and Seth Williams, of New Braunfels.
Harker-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple handled arrangements.