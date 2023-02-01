Aline Wilson

March 13, 1934

January 23, 2023

Our neighbor, Aline Wilson, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 23, 2023 at her home in Salado. Services for Aline will be held this Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Salado. Interment will take place the week of February 6 in Forest Park, Cemetery, Houston.

Aline was born March 13, 1934 in Houston, Texas; she was 88 years old. Her parents were Marguerite and Carl Zuchowski. She attended Milby High School where she loved being a majorette in the band; she graduated in 1951.

She married Wayne Wilson of Houston, TX in 1954. They lived in Houston where she was a housewife. Her husband Wayne retiredfrom Houston Police Department, and several years later they moved to

Salado.

Aline was a hand bell musician and director. She started at her local church, Glenbrook Methodist in Houston, and later was director of hand bells at Grace Presbyterian Church in Houston. After moving to Salado, Aline continued her interest in hand bells by starting a hand bell choir at the First Baptist Church here.

Another strong interest of Aline and Wayne was motorcycles. Aline owned and rode her own motorcycle and she and Wayne traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Canada on their bikes, often with Wayne’s parents who also rode.

As a teenager, Aline was in a dance troup that travelled through several southern states entertaining military troops at local USOs.

Aline is survived by her daughters Laurie Cash of Georgetown, TX and Sheryl Wilson of Johnson City, TX.

She is also survived by a grandson, Alex Cash of Des Plaines, IL, and brother and sister-in-laws, Sharon and Richard Wilson of Spring, TX.

In lieu of flowers please make donations ni Aline’s name to The National Federation of the Blind. Arrangements are being handled by Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.

(Paid obituary)