Boyd Bryan Fletcher

Belton- Memorial services for Boyd Bryan Fletcher, 82 of Moody were held Jan. 19 at the Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery in Killeen with military honors.

Fletcher died Wednesday, Jan. 14 2009 at a Temple Hospital.

Fletcher was born Nov. 21, 1926 in McGregor, the son of William Fletcher and Jennie Naylor Fletcher. He moved from the Moody, McGregor area in the 1940’s to Dallas before entering the United States Army. He moved back to Dallas where he worked in the maintenance department of the Dallas public schools for many years. He also enjoyed working for a leasing that drove cars cross country. He moved away many times and always returned to McLennan County, the latest return home was in 2007.

Survivors include his wife Millie Brimm of Moody, step sons Frank Brimm of Garland and David Brimm of Kentucky; one daughter Nancy Fuller of Irving; three brothers Buster Fletcher of Ft. Worth, Mac Fletcher of Waco and Gene Fletcher of Moody; five sisters Willie Kaldenback of Moody, Trisha Ross of Troy, Margie Pate of Moodie, Faye Johnson of Moody and Bobbie Tanner of Gatesville; one granddaughter Elizabeth Fuller of Irving.