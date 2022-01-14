Burt Smith

Burton Dewayne Smith

October 29, 1967

January 4, 2022

Burton D. Smith, 54, passed away peacefully at his home in Broken Arrow, OK on January 4, 2022 after a 5 ½ year journey with lung cancer.

Despite the challenges of medical procedures and cancer treatment, Burt remained eternally faithful to the Lord. He continued to serve and care for his family, his church, his community, and the students, staff, and families of the Salado Independent School District.

Burt was born on October 29, 1967 in Sayre, OK to Dean and Coell Smith. He and Jami Waldrop were married on September 21, 1990 in Laverne, OK.

Burt is survived by the love of his life of 31 years, Jami Smith, of Broken Arrow, OK; children, Adalgis Hirwa Smith and Sgt. Rosine Abuwe Smith; mother, Coell Smith; brother, Ronald (Debbie) Smith; sister, Michelle (Johnnie) Campbell; mother-in-law, Dora Waldrop; sister-in-law, Teri (Jerry) Burnett; sister-in-law, Kim (Max) Reese; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Burt is preceded in death by his father, Dean Smith; infant nephew, Johnnie Ray Campbell II; and father-in-law, Jim Waldrop.

Burt retired from education in 2021 after a career of 30 years. He was a teacher/coach for seven years, a dean of students for one year, an assistant principal for seven years, a high school principal for eight years, and Salado ISD assistant superintendent for seven years.

He was selected as the Region 10 high school principal of the year 2010 – 2011. He was principal of Shepton High School in Plano ISD from 2006 to 2012 when he moved his family to Salado.

He was selected as the Region 12 high school principal of the year in 2013 – 2014, while he was principal of Salado High School. He served two years as principal of SHS before being promoted to assistant superintendent of Salado ISD in 2014.

He was also selected as the “outstanding administrator” by the Texas Music Educator Association in 2012.

Salado Masonic Lodge #296 presented him with the Mirabeau B. Lamar Medal for education.

Burt positively impacted everyone who knew him. There was not a family or work event that Burt did not contribute everything he had to the success of the event. Despite the rigors of cancer treatment, Burt still attended family events and volunteered at school functions when others told him to rest. Burt’s wisdom, wit, and eternal optimism will be missed.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 29th, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Saint James United Methodist Church in Tulsa, OK. Located at 5050 E. 111th Street South Tulsa, OK 74137. The service will be streamed online for those unable to attend in person.

Services are under the care of Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care Centers in Tulsa, OK.

Paid obituary