FORT HOOD, Texas – The Department of Defense announced the death of a Soldier killed while supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom. The Soldier was killed on September 24, 2008 in Jisr Naft, Iraq.

Capt. Michael J. Medders, 25, of Avon Lake, Ohio, died of wounds suffered when a suicide vest detonated near him during combat operations. Captain Medders was assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment, Fort Hood, Texas.

Captain Medders’ military awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and the Combat Action Badge.