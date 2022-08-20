FORT HOOD, Texas – A Fort Hood Soldier was found dead in his barracks room October 5, 2008.

Cpl. Scott Vickrey, 23, a Fayetteville, Ark., native, was discovered unconscious by his squad leader at Vickery’s quarters in Rough Rider Village.

Vickrey’s awards include the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, and Global War on Terrorism Medal.

The squad leader alerted medical services, and the Soldier was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of death has not been determined yet.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday at Fort Hood’s 17th Street Chapel.

Vickrey joined the Army in 2003. Vickery earned two Army Commendation medals during his tour in Iraq in Diyala Province, Iraq, from February 16, 2004 through February 15, 2005. The combat engineer distinguished himself while serving with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division. He earned his first Army Commendation Medal for repelling a suicide attacker.

“PFC Vickrey’s quick and decisive actions saved the lives of numerous U.S. Military and Iraqi National Guard Soldiers,” according to the award citation.

Vickrey’s second ARCOM recognized him for thwarting an IED attack, and for “directly contributing to a 40 percent drop in IED emplacement by putting himself in harms way by identifying IED by visual means when no other means were available,” according to the second ARCOM.

During his tour, Vickrey participated in more than 200 combat patrols, 150 IED sweeps, two cordon and knocks, one raid and numerous escort missions. In addition he also served more than 500 hours of incident freed guard duty at the Diyala Media Center.

Vickrey’s awards include: the National Defense Service Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal and Global War on Terrorism Medal.