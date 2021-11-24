Eagles go 2-1 at Thanksgiving Throwdown

SHS hosts first-ever wrestling match

Salado High School’s Wrestling team went 2-1 in their first home event, the Thanksgiving Throwdown held Nov. 20.

The Eagles were defending the Nest against Warriors (Round Rock Westwood), Hornets (Gatesville) and Yoemen (Cameron).

Salado edged 6A Westwood 11 matches to 9, won 4 matches to 2 losses against Cameron and fell to Gatesville 9 matches to 13.

Five wrestlers won all of their matches: Senior Team Captain Cooper Scott (Boys 152 pound weight class), junior Leiana Williams (Girls 138 pound weight class) and a trio of freshmen; Nathaniel Rechtfertig (Boys 126 pound weight class), London Woods (Girls 148 pound weight class) and Landon Blackwell (Boys 220 pound weight class).

Several team members placed second in their respective weight divisions: Juniors Kye Hayes, Cody Vincent, Ryland Woods, Connor Lynch and freshmen Daniel Fisher, and Zackary Manthie.