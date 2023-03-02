SHS wrestlers medal at State Meet

Two Salado High School wrestling team members, Freshman Keagan Sieracki and Sophomore London Woods, earned medals competing at the State 5A Wrestling Tournament held Feb. 16-17 at Cypress’s Berry Center. Both wrestlers had been District and Regional Champions.

Keagan (106 pound weight class) finished third in his 16-man bracket at State and London (132) placed 4h.

Keagan pinned opponents from El Paso Del Valle and Burleson Centennial then lost 2-1 in the Semi Finals to freshman Michael Ruiz from Canyon Randall, the eventual State Champion. Keagan then won 10-4 against Midlothian Heritage and out pointed Killeen Ellison 5-2 in the third place match.

London won 9-0 against a Clint Horizon opponent, then pinned Frisco Emerson before losing 13-2 in the Semi Finals to Senior Keilani Guillermo from El Paso Chapin, the eventual State Champion. London then pinned an opponent from The Colony before losing by pin to a Lubbock Cooper opponent in her final match.

Sophomore London Woods and Freshman Keagan Sieracki earn medals at State 5A Wrestling Tournament. Photo by Royce Wiggin

Salado High Wrestling just completed its second season under head coach Andrew Gomez.

Coach Gomez points out the following accomplishments for the young program.

Salado competed in UIL Wrestling District 10-5A against Killeen Ellison, Killeen Shoemaker, Killeen HS, Killeen Chapparral, Georgetown HS, Georgetown East View, Pflugerville HS, Pflugerville Connally, Pflugerville Hendrickson, Lampasas, Cameron, Gatesville.

Gomez adds that UIL needs 50 additional 4A or smaller-sized districts to sponsor wrestling before a 4A Division will be considered.

Practices were held after school from mid-October through mid-February at the TAE-3 Gym. A small mat practice room was set up in a room in the TAE-3 Gym.

Salado High had 35 boys and 14 girls participate in at least one practice. Of that, 26 boys and eight girls competed in at least one event.

Salado hosted four home events at the High School against a total of 10 teams. The final home event honored Senior team members.

The Eagles traveled to events in Georgetown, Austin, San Antonio, Dripping Springs, Lampasas, Harker Heights, Leander, Anna (Regional) and Cypress (State).

Varsity finished second out of 13 Teams in the District 10-5A Tournament. Ten team members qualified for the Regional Tournament.

Varsity finished eighth out of 44 teams at the Regional Tournament.

Two team members and two alternates qualified for the State Tournament. One male team member placed third at State and one female member placed fourth.

An Assistant Wrestling Coach position was added, Nathan Carman.

A USA Wrestling Club was established to offer practices and training for students of all ages.