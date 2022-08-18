Earl Lacy (Pete) Creasey

Earl Lacy (Pete) Creasey, a lifelong Texas resident, died January 31, 2009.

He was born February 2, 1917 in Waco, Texas, the youngest of eight children of Nancy Elizabeth and George S. Creasey. Pete attended Baylor University, receiving his undergraduate and law degrees. He was a member of the Baylor Chamber of Commerce, the Varsity “B” Club, and was elected to “Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges”. A two sport letterman, he was captain of the basketball team, earned All-Southwest Conference honors, and received honorable mention for the All-American team.

Following graduation, Pete taught and coached high school athletics in Texas. He was commissioned and won his wings in 1942 and was an instructor in medium and heavy bomber type aircraft for the Second Ferrying Group. He led the Officers’ basketball team in scoring and to a record of 20 victories in 23 games.

On November 11, 1944, he married Jimmy Corinne Nichols of Texarkana, Texas, a Wave in the Naval Recruiting Station. She died in 1994. Pete was also predeceased by his parents and five brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his three sons, J. Peter Creasey and wife JoAnne Sharman Creasey and their daughter Sharman, Nick S. Creasey, and David E. Creasey and wife Meredith Pinson Creasey and their sons Austin and Brooks.

Pete is also survived by his devoted wife Rosemary Pearson Creasey, a native Houstonian, whom he married in 1995; Rosemary’s children Rosemary Harrison and husband Dan, Howard Jacobe and wife Tammie and their children, and Jan Houston and husband Steve and their children.

Pete served from 1942 – 1946 flying combat bombers in the Ferrying Division, Air Transport Command, reaching the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. After his military service, he attended Baylor Law School. He began his law practice in 1949 with Cities Service Oil Company where he spent his entire career, working eight years in Ft Worth, 18 years in Midland, as well as elsewhere. During these years, Pete also got to be widely known around Texas in his role of officiating high school and college football and basketball games. He retired from Cities Service as Assistant General Counsel.

He retired to live in Salado where he enjoyed golf, tennis, fishing, harvesting pecans, and general leisure. He was active in numerous civic and charity activities, especially The Salado Lion’s Club. He also stayed very active with Baylor University as an active member of the “B” Association Letterwinners organization, having served on the Board of Directors in 1985, vice president in 1988, and president in 1989.

In 1992 Pete was inducted to the Baylor Athletic Hall of Fame. In 2006 he was honored by The Baylor “B” Association as a Baylor Legend for Men’s Basketball. Pete was named to the 17-man Baylor All-Centennial Basketball Team representing the greatest Baylor basketball players of all time.

He and Rosemary moved to Houston in 2007.

Pete will be well remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law; a caring and sincere friend; a dedicated hardworking lawyer, a fine tennis player, a friendly golfer, a great basketball player, and enthusiastic outdoorsman.

The family expresses heartfelt thanks to those who gave loving care to Pete the past few months, especially Darren, Jane, Gracie, Kevin, Yvonne, et al.

Arrangements in Houston and Salado are entrusted to Geo. H. Lewis & Sons – The Funeral Directors Since 1936.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m February 5, at Salado Cemetery, where Reverend Brian Dunks will serve as officiant, and military honors will be rendered.

A memorial service will then be conducted at 2 a.m. on February, 6 at The Forum at Memorial Woods, 777 North Post Oak Road in Houston.

In lieu of usual remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that contributions in Pete’s name be directed to The Salado Lion’s Club, P.O. Box 372, Salado, TX 76571, or to the charity of one’s choice.