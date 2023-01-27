Eleanor Dugger

January 21, 1930

January 20, 2023

Services for Eleanor Dugger will be 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Broecker Funeral Home Chapel with Buddy Best, officiating. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm prior to the service. Interment will follow at Salado Cemetery,

Eleanor Grisham Dugger, age 92, passed away on January 20, 2023 at her home in Cedar Park, Texas. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on January 28 at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado, with Interment to follow at Salado Cemetery.

Eleanor was born January 21, 1930, to Buford A. and Hazel Hart Grisham in Temple. She graduated as Valedictorian from Troy High School in 1947, received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1951 and a Master of Religious Education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1957.

She married Derald Dugger on August 12, 1952, and worked alongside him while he served as Pastor or Interim Pastor of many churches throughout Texas over the 60 years that followed.

She had a 33-year career in public and higher education, starting in the classroom and ending as a supervisor of student teachers at University of Mary Hardin Baylor.

Preceding her in death are her parents Buford and Hazel Grisham, her sister LaNell Edwards, and her husband of 68 years Joe Derald Dugger.

She is survived by her son Alan Kent Dugger (Jann Peacock) of Leander, brother-in-law Charles Edwards of Lakeway, two grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a nephew. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following: Baptist Temple (Women’s Ministry), 1804 Canterbury St., Austin, TX 78702; First Baptist Church Salado (Missions Fund), 210 S Main St, Salado, TX 76571.