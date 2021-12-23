Across the Land, let the Story Be Told

King James Version: The Gospel According to St. Luke, Chapter 2

1 And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus, that all the world should be taxed.

2 And this taxing was first made when Cyrenius was governor of Syria.

3 And all went to be taxed, everyone into his own city.

4 And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judaea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; because he was of the house and lineage of David;

5 To be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child.

6 And so it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered.

7 And she brought forth her first born son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.

8 And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night.

9 And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.

10 And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.

11 For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.

12 And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.

13 And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying,

14 Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.

15 And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known to us.

16 And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger.

17 And when they had seen it, they made known abroad they saying which was told them concerning this child.

18 And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds.

19 But Mary kept all these things, and pondered them in her heart.

20 And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen, as it was told unto them.

21 And when eight days were accomplished for the circumcising of the child, his name was called JESUS, which was so named of the angel before he was conceived in the womb.

About the Art:

Jacob de Backer; The Nativity of Christ, between 1560 and 1590. Public Domain, wikicommons.org.

Christmas and New Year’s Services

Local churches will celebrate Christmas with special services this week.

First Baptist Church

First Baptist Church of Salado will have two Christmas Eve services on Dec. 24. The church will have its Family Christmas Celebration at 4 p.m. The church will have Carols by Candlelight at 6 p.m. The church will have a 9 a.m. Worship Service on Dec. 26. The church is located at 210 S. Main St. Salado.

Salado United Methodist Church

Salado United Methodist Church will have two Candlelight Christmas Eve services Dec. 24: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The church will have one service on Dec. 26 at 11 a.m. The church is lcoated at 650 Royal St.

Saint Stephen Catholic Church

Saint Stephen Catholic Church will have several services to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s.

Nativity of the Lord Christmas Eve Vigil in English will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 24.

Nativity of the Lord Midnight Mass in English will be held at 12:00 a.m. Dec. 25.

Nativity of the Lord Christmas Mass in English will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 25.

Nativity of the Lord Christmas Mass in Spanish will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 25.

The Church will hold the following Mass services for New Year:

Holy Mother of God Mass in English, 6 p.m. Dec. 31.

Holy Mother of God Mass bilingual services, 9 a.m. Jan. 1.

Epiphany of the Lord Mass, in English, 5:30 a.m. Jan. 1 and 9 a.m. Jan. 2. Epiphany of the Lord Mass in Spanish, 11 a.m. Jan. 2.

St. Stephen Catholic Church is located at 601 FM 2268.

Presbyterian Church of Salado

Presbyterian Church of Salado will have a Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. The church is located at 105 Salado Plaza Dr.

Saint Joseph Episcopal Church

Saint Joseph Episcopal Church will have a Christmas Eve Mass at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 24.

The Church will have Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. Dec. 25. It will have its Sunday service at 10 a.m. Dec. 26.

The church is located at 881 N. Main St.

3C Cowboy Fellowship

3C Cowboy Fellowship will have a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. The church is located at 16258 Gooseneck Rd. east of Salado, off of FM 2268.

Heritage Country Church

Heritage Country Church will have a Candlelight Christmas service at 7 p.m. on Dec. 23. The church is located at 9929 Lark Trail in Salado.

Cedar Valley Baptist Church

Cedar Valley Baptist church will hold its annual New Year’s Eve Watch Night gospel singing beginning at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 with singing until 10 p.m. followed by a potluck meal and singing to ring in the new year.

The church is located southwest of Salado at 12237 FM 2843.