Salado Christmas Stroll kicks off with Parade on Dec. 1

Experience the magic of Christmas in the idyllic Village of Salado during its 62nd Annual Salado Christmas Stroll historically held the first two weekends of December and presented by the Salado Chamber of Commerce.

The weekends of the Stroll will kick off with the Parade at 6 p.m. The parade will begin at the intersection of Main St. and Royal and make its way to the Salado Civic Center.

Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11: dozens of beautifully decorated boutiques open their doors for you to enjoy Late Night Shopping Fridays and Saturdays until 9 p.m. (or later) and Sundays until 5 p.m. Salado’s Boutiques will be well stocked with a variety of unique merchandise, so you are sure to find something for everyone on your Christmas list. Make your way from shop to shop with ease as you sip hot cocoa strolling down Main Street’s lighted sidewalks. Horse Drawn Carriage Rides will guide you down Main Street most weekends as you take in all the lights, sounds and warmth of the season.

Have you been naughty or nice? Visit Santa both weekends at The Stagecoach Restaurant. Times can be found on salado.com or the Stroll Facebook Page.

On December 2-3 and December 9-10: The “Greatest Story Ever Told” comes to life Friday and Saturday evenings during the 62nd Annual Salado Christmas Stroll. From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. First Baptist Church of Salado presents their Live Nativity at 210 South Main Street.

A long-standing tradition during the Salado Christmas Stroll is Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Tablerock Amphitheatre of Salado will present the 30th Annual Performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”. The show begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10. Tickets for the show will be available for purchase online at CentralTexasTickets.com.

Saturdays, December 3 and December 10, head on over to Barrow Brewing Company and browse local handmade crafts at their Christmas Market, as you enjoy live music, tasty beverages, and food trucks. The Christmas Market will be held Noon to 6 p.m.

There will be FREE parking throughout the Village of Salado, including the Salado Civic Center, Brookshire Brothers, First Baptist Church of Salado, Church of Christ and more.

Information about the 62nd Annual Salado Christmas Stroll and the events listed here, and others can be found online at https://business.salado.com/calendar or the Stroll Facebook Page. Pick up the Salado Village Voice for the most up-to-date calendar of events for Stroll.

2022 Salado Christmas Stroll Calendar of Events

Time Event Location Thursday Dec. 1 6 p.m. Stroll Parade Main at Royal Ending at Civic Center Friday Dec. 2 Time Event Location All Day Gourmet Food Tasting Wild Texas Cowgirl 642 N. Main All Day Photo Ops and Food & Tea Sampling Serendipity 600 N. Main Suite C All Day Photo Op Stage Stop Center 560 N. Main St. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Free Choffy & Cider Angelic Herbs 560 N. Main Suite #10 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Live Piano Music 21 Main Taylor Dasch Salado Square 4-8 p.m. Photo Opp Fairway Mortgage 40 S Main St. Unit C 4-9 p.m. Live Piano Music 21 Main Diane Calderwood Salado Square 4-9 p.m. Magic Color Ornament Craft Cadence Bank hosted by Maverick Doors & Windows 50 S. Main 5-9 p.m. Roast Your Own S’Mores Old Salado Church Hosted by Salado Church of Christ 210 N. Main 5-9 p.m. Free Food Drinks & Entertainment Buddy Schwab Group 401 N. Main 5:30-9 p.m. Carriage Rides $15 adults -- $5 children 10 and Under Main Street 6-8:30 p.m. Photo Op with Buddy and Jovie the Elf 221 N Main Hot Cider and Egg Nog 6:30-8:30 p.m. Live Nativity First Baptist Church 210 S. Main 7 p.m. A Christmas Carol Tablerock $15 per person Royal St. Saturday Dec. 3 Time Event Location 7:30-10 a.m. Lions Club Pancake Breakfast Church of Christ $6 per person -- kids 6 and under free Activities Center All Day Photo Ops and Food & Tea Sampling Serendipity 600 N. Main Suite C All Day Photo Op Stage Stop Center 560 N. Main St. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Salado Historical Society Tour of Homes Tickets cane be purchased online at centraltexastickets.com In-person tickets can be purchased 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 3 only at Salado Public Library 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Gourmet Food Tasting Wild Texas Cowgirl Mulled wine -- Wasaill and Bloody Mary 642 N. Main 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Free Choffy & Cider Angelic Herbs 560 N. Main Suite #10 11 a.m.4 p.m. Live Piano Music 21 Main Diane Calderwood Salado Square Noon Live Music from Rebecca Jane Barrow Brewing 108 Royal Noon-5 p.m. Pictures with Santa Claus Stagecoach Restaurant 416 S. Main Noon-6 p.m. Christmas Market Barrow Brewing 108 Royal 1-4 p.m. Liberty Hill Middle School Orchestra Caroling Main St. 4-8 p.m. Photo Opp Fairway Mortgage 40 S Main St. Unit C 4-9 p.m. Live Piano Music 21 Main Taylor Dasch Salado Square 4-9 p.m. Magic Color Ornament Craft Cadence Bank hosted by Maverick Doors & Windows 50 S. Main 5-9 p.m. Roast Your Own S’Mores Old Salado Church Hosted by Salado Church of Christ 210 N. Main 5-9 p.m. Hot Chocolate Bar Buddy Schwab Group to raise money for Garden of Hope 401 N. Main 5:30 p.m. Salado Conservatory of Music Salado General Store Youth Choirs Caroling 1 Royal St. 5:30-9 p.m. Carriage Rides $15 adults -- $5 children 10 and Under Main Street 6 p.m. Live Music from Glenn Collins Barrow Brewing Co. 108 Royal St. 6 p.m. Salado Conservatory of Music Tablerock Youth Choirs and Soloists Royal St. 6-8 p.m. The Historic Chapel will be open Salado UMC with two Advent stations 650 Royal St. 6-8 p.m. Olaf will be here 209 S. Main Come take a picture Main Street Group 6-8:30 p.m. Photo Op with Buddy and Jovie the Elf 221 N Main Hot Cider and Egg Nog 6:30-8:30 p.m. Live Nativity First Baptist Church 210 S. Main 7 p.m. A Christmas Carol Tablerock $15 per person Royal St. 7 p.m. Las Voces Choir 209 S. Main St. performing on the deck Main Street Group 7:30-9 p.m. Killeen High School Vocal Strolling Main Spectrum & Impromptu Sunday Dec. 4 All Day Photo Ops and Food & Tea Sampling Serendipity 600 N. Main Suite C 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Gourmet Food Tasting Wild Texas Cowgirl Mulled wine -- Wasail and Bloody Mary 642 N. Main Noon-4 p.m. Free Choffy & Cider Angelic Herbs 560 N. Main Suite #10 Noon-4 p.m. Mermaid Gramma Face Painting The Collective Bartique 3 N. Main St. Noon-5 p.m. Pictures with Santa Stagecoach Restaurant 416 S. Main 1-5 p.m. Live Piano Music 21 Main Diane Caulderwood Salado Square 5-9 p.m. Free Food -- Drinks & Entertainment The Buddy Schwab Group 401 N. Main.