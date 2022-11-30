Salado Village Voice

Established in 1979

You are here: Home / Salado Living / Salado Christmas Stroll kicks off with Parade on Dec. 1

Salado Christmas Stroll kicks off with Parade on Dec. 1

by

Experience the magic of Christmas in the idyllic Village of Salado during its 62nd Annual Salado Christmas Stroll historically held the first two weekends of December and presented by the Salado Chamber of Commerce.  

Visitr Santa Claus at the Stagecoach Restaurant.

The weekends of the Stroll will kick off with the Parade at 6 p.m. The parade will begin at the intersection of Main St. and Royal and make its way to the Salado Civic Center.

Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11: dozens of beautifully decorated boutiques open their doors for you to enjoy Late Night Shopping Fridays and Saturdays until 9 p.m. (or later) and Sundays until 5 p.m.  Salado’s Boutiques will be well stocked with a variety of unique merchandise, so you are sure to find something for everyone on your Christmas list.  Make your way from shop to shop with ease as you sip hot cocoa strolling down Main Street’s lighted sidewalks. Horse Drawn Carriage Rides will guide you down Main Street most weekends as you take in all the lights, sounds and warmth of the season.

Have you been naughty or nice?  Visit Santa both weekends at The Stagecoach Restaurant. Times can be found on salado.com or the Stroll Facebook Page.

On December 2-3 and December 9-10: The “Greatest Story Ever Told” comes to life Friday and Saturday evenings during the 62nd Annual Salado Christmas Stroll.  From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. First Baptist Church of Salado presents their Live Nativity at 210 South Main Street. 

A long-standing tradition during the Salado Christmas Stroll is Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”  Tablerock Amphitheatre of Salado will present the 30th Annual Performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”.  The show begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10.  Tickets for the show will be available for purchase online at CentralTexasTickets.com.

Saturdays, December 3 and December 10, head on over to Barrow Brewing Company and browse local handmade crafts at their Christmas Market, as you enjoy live music, tasty beverages, and food trucks.  The Christmas Market will be held Noon to 6 p.m. 

There will be FREE parking throughout the Village of Salado, including the Salado Civic Center, Brookshire Brothers, First Baptist Church of Salado, Church of Christ and more.

Information about the 62nd Annual Salado Christmas Stroll and the events listed here, and others can be found online at https://business.salado.com/calendar or the Stroll Facebook Page. Pick up the Salado Village Voice for the most up-to-date calendar of events for Stroll.

 

2022 Salado Christmas Stroll Calendar of Events

TimeEventLocation
Thursday Dec. 1
6 p.m.Stroll ParadeMain at Royal
Ending at Civic Center
Friday Dec. 2
TimeEventLocation
All DayGourmet Food TastingWild Texas Cowgirl
642 N. Main
All DayPhoto Ops and Food & Tea SamplingSerendipity
600 N. Main Suite C
All DayPhoto OpStage Stop Center
560 N. Main St.
10 a.m.-9 p.m.Free Choffy & CiderAngelic Herbs
560 N. Main Suite #10
11 a.m.-4 p.m.Live Piano Music21 Main
Taylor DaschSalado Square
4-8 p.m.Photo OppFairway Mortgage
40 S Main St. Unit C
4-9 p.m.Live Piano Music21 Main
Diane CalderwoodSalado Square
4-9 p.m.Magic Color Ornament CraftCadence Bank
hosted by Maverick Doors & Windows50 S. Main
5-9 p.m.Roast Your Own S’MoresOld Salado Church
Hosted by Salado Church of Christ210 N. Main
5-9 p.m.Free Food Drinks & EntertainmentBuddy Schwab Group
401 N. Main
5:30-9 p.m.Carriage Rides
$15 adults -- $5 children 10 and UnderMain Street
6-8:30 p.m.Photo Op with Buddy and Jovie the Elf221 N Main
Hot Cider and Egg Nog
6:30-8:30 p.m.Live NativityFirst Baptist Church
210 S. Main
7 p.m.A Christmas CarolTablerock
$15 per personRoyal St.
Saturday Dec. 3
TimeEventLocation
7:30-10 a.m.Lions Club Pancake BreakfastChurch of Christ
$6 per person -- kids 6 and under freeActivities Center
All DayPhoto Ops and Food & Tea SamplingSerendipity
600 N. Main Suite C
All DayPhoto OpStage Stop Center
560 N. Main St.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.Salado Historical Society Tour of Homes
Tickets cane be purchased online at centraltexastickets.com
In-person tickets can be purchased 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 3 only
at Salado Public Library
10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.Gourmet Food TastingWild Texas Cowgirl
Mulled wine -- Wasaill and Bloody Mary642 N. Main
10 a.m.-9 p.m.Free Choffy & CiderAngelic Herbs
560 N. Main Suite #10
11 a.m.4 p.m.Live Piano Music21 Main
Diane CalderwoodSalado Square
NoonLive Music from Rebecca JaneBarrow Brewing
108 Royal
Noon-5 p.m.Pictures with Santa ClausStagecoach Restaurant
416 S. Main
Noon-6 p.m.Christmas MarketBarrow Brewing
108 Royal
1-4 p.m.Liberty Hill Middle School OrchestraCaroling Main St.
4-8 p.m.Photo OppFairway Mortgage
40 S Main St. Unit C
4-9 p.m.Live Piano Music21 Main
Taylor DaschSalado Square
4-9 p.m.Magic Color Ornament CraftCadence Bank
hosted by Maverick Doors & Windows50 S. Main
5-9 p.m.Roast Your Own S’MoresOld Salado Church
Hosted by Salado Church of Christ210 N. Main
5-9 p.m.Hot Chocolate BarBuddy Schwab Group
to raise money for Garden of Hope401 N. Main
5:30 p.m.Salado Conservatory of MusicSalado General Store
Youth Choirs Caroling1 Royal St.
5:30-9 p.m.Carriage Rides
$15 adults -- $5 children 10 and UnderMain Street
6 p.m.Live Music from Glenn CollinsBarrow Brewing Co.
108 Royal St.
6 p.m.Salado Conservatory of MusicTablerock
Youth Choirs and SoloistsRoyal St.
6-8 p.m.The Historic Chapel will be openSalado UMC
with two Advent stations650 Royal St.
6-8 p.m.Olaf will be here209 S. Main
Come take a pictureMain Street Group
6-8:30 p.m.Photo Op with Buddy and Jovie the Elf221 N Main
Hot Cider and Egg Nog
6:30-8:30 p.m.Live NativityFirst Baptist Church
210 S. Main
7 p.m.A Christmas CarolTablerock
$15 per personRoyal St.
7 p.m.Las Voces Choir209 S. Main St.
performing on the deckMain Street Group
7:30-9 p.m.Killeen High School VocalStrolling Main
Spectrum & Impromptu
Sunday Dec. 4
All DayPhoto Ops and Food & Tea SamplingSerendipity
600 N. Main Suite C
10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.Gourmet Food TastingWild Texas Cowgirl
Mulled wine -- Wasail and Bloody Mary642 N. Main
Noon-4 p.m.Free Choffy & CiderAngelic Herbs
560 N. Main Suite #10
Noon-4 p.m.Mermaid Gramma Face PaintingThe Collective Bartique
3 N. Main St.
Noon-5 p.m.Pictures with SantaStagecoach Restaurant
416 S. Main
1-5 p.m.Live Piano Music21 Main
Diane CaulderwoodSalado Square
5-9 p.m.Free Food -- Drinks & EntertainmentThe Buddy Schwab Group
401 N. Main.

 

Related posts:

Happy ThanksgivingNovember 23, 2022
Bell, Coryell approved for $1 million to develop Habitat Conservation PlanNovember 22, 2022
Halloween Activities Galore in SaladoOctober 27, 2022
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin