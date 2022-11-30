Salado Christmas Stroll kicks off with Parade on Dec. 1

Experience the magic of Christmas in the idyllic Village of Salado during its 62nd Annual Salado Christmas Stroll historically held the first two weekends of December and presented by the Salado Chamber of Commerce.
The weekends of the Stroll will kick off with the Parade at 6 p.m. The parade will begin at the intersection of Main St. and Royal and make its way to the Salado Civic Center.
Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11: dozens of beautifully decorated boutiques open their doors for you to enjoy Late Night Shopping Fridays and Saturdays until 9 p.m. (or later) and Sundays until 5 p.m. Salado’s Boutiques will be well stocked with a variety of unique merchandise, so you are sure to find something for everyone on your Christmas list. Make your way from shop to shop with ease as you sip hot cocoa strolling down Main Street’s lighted sidewalks. Horse Drawn Carriage Rides will guide you down Main Street most weekends as you take in all the lights, sounds and warmth of the season.
Have you been naughty or nice? Visit Santa both weekends at The Stagecoach Restaurant. Times can be found on salado.com or the Stroll Facebook Page.
On December 2-3 and December 9-10: The “Greatest Story Ever Told” comes to life Friday and Saturday evenings during the 62nd Annual Salado Christmas Stroll. From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. First Baptist Church of Salado presents their Live Nativity at 210 South Main Street.
A long-standing tradition during the Salado Christmas Stroll is Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Tablerock Amphitheatre of Salado will present the 30th Annual Performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”. The show begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10. Tickets for the show will be available for purchase online at CentralTexasTickets.com.
Saturdays, December 3 and December 10, head on over to Barrow Brewing Company and browse local handmade crafts at their Christmas Market, as you enjoy live music, tasty beverages, and food trucks. The Christmas Market will be held Noon to 6 p.m.
There will be FREE parking throughout the Village of Salado, including the Salado Civic Center, Brookshire Brothers, First Baptist Church of Salado, Church of Christ and more.
Information about the 62nd Annual Salado Christmas Stroll and the events listed here, and others can be found online at https://business.salado.com/calendar or the Stroll Facebook Page. Pick up the Salado Village Voice for the most up-to-date calendar of events for Stroll.
2022 Salado Christmas Stroll Calendar of Events
|Time
|Event
|Location
|Thursday Dec. 1
|6 p.m.
|Stroll Parade
|Main at Royal
|Ending at Civic Center
|Friday Dec. 2
|Time
|Event
|Location
|All Day
|Gourmet Food Tasting
|Wild Texas Cowgirl
|642 N. Main
|All Day
|Photo Ops and Food & Tea Sampling
|Serendipity
|600 N. Main Suite C
|All Day
|Photo Op
|Stage Stop Center
|560 N. Main St.
|10 a.m.-9 p.m.
|Free Choffy & Cider
|Angelic Herbs
|560 N. Main Suite #10
|11 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Live Piano Music
|21 Main
|Taylor Dasch
|Salado Square
|4-8 p.m.
|Photo Opp
|Fairway Mortgage
|40 S Main St. Unit C
|4-9 p.m.
|Live Piano Music
|21 Main
|Diane Calderwood
|Salado Square
|4-9 p.m.
|Magic Color Ornament Craft
|Cadence Bank
|hosted by Maverick Doors & Windows
|50 S. Main
|5-9 p.m.
|Roast Your Own S’Mores
|Old Salado Church
|Hosted by Salado Church of Christ
|210 N. Main
|5-9 p.m.
|Free Food Drinks & Entertainment
|Buddy Schwab Group
|401 N. Main
|5:30-9 p.m.
|Carriage Rides
|$15 adults -- $5 children 10 and Under
|Main Street
|6-8:30 p.m.
|Photo Op with Buddy and Jovie the Elf
|221 N Main
|Hot Cider and Egg Nog
|6:30-8:30 p.m.
|Live Nativity
|First Baptist Church
|210 S. Main
|7 p.m.
|A Christmas Carol
|Tablerock
|$15 per person
|Royal St.
|Saturday Dec. 3
|Time
|Event
|Location
|7:30-10 a.m.
|Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
|Church of Christ
|$6 per person -- kids 6 and under free
|Activities Center
|All Day
|Photo Ops and Food & Tea Sampling
|Serendipity
|600 N. Main Suite C
|All Day
|Photo Op
|Stage Stop Center
|560 N. Main St.
|9 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Salado Historical Society Tour of Homes
|Tickets cane be purchased online at centraltexastickets.com
|In-person tickets can be purchased 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 3 only
|at Salado Public Library
|10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
|Gourmet Food Tasting
|Wild Texas Cowgirl
|Mulled wine -- Wasaill and Bloody Mary
|642 N. Main
|10 a.m.-9 p.m.
|Free Choffy & Cider
|Angelic Herbs
|560 N. Main Suite #10
|11 a.m.4 p.m.
|Live Piano Music
|21 Main
|Diane Calderwood
|Salado Square
|Noon
|Live Music from Rebecca Jane
|Barrow Brewing
|108 Royal
|Noon-5 p.m.
|Pictures with Santa Claus
|Stagecoach Restaurant
|416 S. Main
|Noon-6 p.m.
|Christmas Market
|Barrow Brewing
|108 Royal
|1-4 p.m.
|Liberty Hill Middle School Orchestra
|Caroling Main St.
|4-8 p.m.
|Photo Opp
|Fairway Mortgage
|40 S Main St. Unit C
|4-9 p.m.
|Live Piano Music
|21 Main
|Taylor Dasch
|Salado Square
|4-9 p.m.
|Magic Color Ornament Craft
|Cadence Bank
|hosted by Maverick Doors & Windows
|50 S. Main
|5-9 p.m.
|Roast Your Own S’Mores
|Old Salado Church
|Hosted by Salado Church of Christ
|210 N. Main
|5-9 p.m.
|Hot Chocolate Bar
|Buddy Schwab Group
|to raise money for Garden of Hope
|401 N. Main
|5:30 p.m.
|Salado Conservatory of Music
|Salado General Store
|Youth Choirs Caroling
|1 Royal St.
|5:30-9 p.m.
|Carriage Rides
|$15 adults -- $5 children 10 and Under
|Main Street
|6 p.m.
|Live Music from Glenn Collins
|Barrow Brewing Co.
|108 Royal St.
|6 p.m.
|Salado Conservatory of Music
|Tablerock
|Youth Choirs and Soloists
|Royal St.
|6-8 p.m.
|The Historic Chapel will be open
|Salado UMC
|with two Advent stations
|650 Royal St.
|6-8 p.m.
|Olaf will be here
|209 S. Main
|Come take a picture
|Main Street Group
|6-8:30 p.m.
|Photo Op with Buddy and Jovie the Elf
|221 N Main
|Hot Cider and Egg Nog
|6:30-8:30 p.m.
|Live Nativity
|First Baptist Church
|210 S. Main
|7 p.m.
|A Christmas Carol
|Tablerock
|$15 per person
|Royal St.
|7 p.m.
|Las Voces Choir
|209 S. Main St.
|performing on the deck
|Main Street Group
|7:30-9 p.m.
|Killeen High School Vocal
|Strolling Main
|Spectrum & Impromptu
|Sunday Dec. 4
|All Day
|Photo Ops and Food & Tea Sampling
|Serendipity
|600 N. Main Suite C
|10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
|Gourmet Food Tasting
|Wild Texas Cowgirl
|Mulled wine -- Wasail and Bloody Mary
|642 N. Main
|Noon-4 p.m.
|Free Choffy & Cider
|Angelic Herbs
|560 N. Main Suite #10
|Noon-4 p.m.
|Mermaid Gramma Face Painting
|The Collective Bartique
|3 N. Main St.
|Noon-5 p.m.
|Pictures with Santa
|Stagecoach Restaurant
|416 S. Main
|1-5 p.m.
|Live Piano Music
|21 Main
|Diane Caulderwood
|Salado Square
|5-9 p.m.
|Free Food -- Drinks & Entertainment
|The Buddy Schwab Group
|401 N. Main.