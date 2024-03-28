Salado Village Voice

By Sara Mackie Shull

The former “Queen of Salado,” Jane Wilmer, is turning 100 on April 3. Although she relocated to California two years ago, she misses her many Salado friends. Her children are having a birthday party for her on April 3rd and were hoping some of those friends would send her birthday cards for that date.

Cards and photos would be most welcome, but no gifts. She is doing fine and enjoys being near her children but hearing from her local friends about the many Salado activities she used to enjoy would be a wonderful gift to her.

Cards can be sent to her at her new address:

Jane Wilmer

23600 Via Espendor, #815

Cupertino, CA 95014

When Jane married Dr. Harry Wilmer in 1944, her life became a whirlwind accompanying him from Minnesota to their many locations around the world and raising five children while constantly focusing her energies on improving the world around her.

Jane and Harry moved from California to central Texas in 1969, when he left Stanford to take a position as staff psychiatrist at Scott and White. Following a brief stint living in Temple, they moved to Salado after Jane fell in love with the nine-hole Mill Creek golf course and Harry fell in love with the creek and charm of ‘old’ Salado. She has lived here ever since, loving every aspect of the small community and working to improve it through the many organizations and causes she championed.

Harry predeceased her in 2005, but she carried on with their many local activities. Jane was a consummate volunteer and supporter or many Salado organizations, particularly of arts and culture. She was a charter member of the Salado Chorus, the Public Arts League (PALS), Music in Salado, the Salado Library and the Living Room Theatre of which she is the “Vice President for Life.” She also contributed her tireless energy to the Ladies Auxiliary, and her book, bridge, and garden clubs. The cookbook, Salado Cooks and Their Kitchens was dedicated to Jane.

The Institute for the Humanities at Salado, which she co-founded with Harry in 1980, was a primary focus. She was a major force behind that group, serving on the board helping host and bring hundreds of outstanding speakers to Salado from all around the country.

Jane and Harry split their time between Salado and San Antonio for a few years while he was on the faculty of the UT San Antonio Medical School. Soon, Jane took up volunteering there, as well. She was a docent at the Institute of Texas Cultures in San Antonio and very involved with the Symphony and Opera Guilds. In 1972 she was appointed to the Texas Committee for the Arts, a group which researched, lobbied for and secured more state funding and support for the arts.

But anyone who knows Jane, knows that golf has been her biggest passion. Almost daily for her 52 years here, Jane has been on the golf course at Mill Creek. Or on her bike or at the gym or swimming laps as she maintained her life-long commitment to good health.

Jane was born and raised in St Paul, Minnesota where her eclectic education began at the University of Minnesota High School. She continued her education far from home with her freshman year at the University of Arizona, her sophomore year at the University of Southern California, and then, after marrying Harry, continuing at Goucher College for Women in Baltimore, always studying the arts. Jane claimed she continued her education around the world accompanying Harry on his many trips to lecture and teach. But they were always thrilled to return to their little slice of “Mill Creek Heaven” after each of their world-travels.