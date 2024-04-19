Salado Village Voice

The Second Annual Salado Porch and Planet Festival will be held on April 20 at a variety of Salado locations. The event, organized by Salado’s Music Friendly Community Advisory Board, will provide an afternoon of music, food, Kid Friendly, and Earth Day activities where residents and visitors can stroll the streets the sidewalks, visit various sites and businesses while enjoying the streets of Salado.

The Salado Porch and Planet Festival will take place at businesses along Main Street from Salado Plaza Drive to College Hill Drive and on Royal Street and Rock Creek Dr.

Events will include Kid Friendly activities as well as The Native Plant Society’s Spring Plant Sale held from 8 a.m-3 p.m. upstairs inside the Salado Civic Center.

The Cook-Off for Cancer Fundraising BBQ Cook-Off that was scheduled for April 20 has been moved to May 5. It will feature as many as 20 entries spread out all along Main Street starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. with the Awards Celebration held at Lucy’s Icehouse located at 805 North Main Street.

Throughout the day, there will be an Environmental Faire throughout the Salado Civic Center building featuring several of the areas environmental organizations including Clearwater Water Conservation District, Master Naturalist, Wildlife Certification Program, Homegrown National Parks, Native Plant Society of Texas, and many others.

The grounds of the Halley House will host student entrepreneurs with booths on the property.

“We are thrilled to be a part of The Porch and Plant Festival,” said Ashley Lewis, a spokesperson for the Salado Historical Society. “It’s a wonderful occasion for both residents and visitors to experience the charm of our town and learn about its fascinating history while strolling Main Street.”

As part of the festival, the Salado Historical Society invites guests to tour the meticulously restored log cabins, offering a glimpse into the past. The Boles-Aiken Cabin, discovered in 1986 by local real estate developer Bill Bartlett, holds a particularly intriguing story. Initially found within a medium-framed house on Center Circle Drive, the cabin was carefully dismantled, stored, and later reconstructed behind the Civic Center by a dedicated team. Adjacent to the Boles-Aiken Cabin are the Writers Cabin and the Denman Log Cabin, each with its own unique history. Visitors can also enjoy the serene outdoor seating areas and picnic spots nestled under the shade of large trees.

“We invite everyone to stop by and immerse themselves in the rich history of Salado,” Lewis added. “It’s sure to be a weekend filled with discovery, relaxation, and community spirit.”

2024 Porch and Planet Festival

Schedule of performers for April 20 2024 Salado Porch and Planet Festival

Venue Performer Time Barrow Brewing Co. Hope Irish 11 a.m. Salado Civic Center Phil Greer 11 a.m. Sophistikats Beads Rebecca Jane 11 a.m. Empresario Wines Liam J. 11 a.m. Salado Civic Center Richard Paul Thomas 12 noon Lucy’s Icehouse David Montero 1:30 p.m. Salado Civic Center Phil Greer 2 p.m. Empresario Wines Kristen Taylor 2 p.m. The Local Vine Brien Wenberg 3 p.m. Salado Wine Seller Jeannine Higgins 3 p.m. Salado Civic Center Song Circle 3 p.m. Tango Charlie/Tex 28 Nate Ivicic 4 p.m. Terlingua on Main Tyler Brandon 4 p.m. Lucy’s Icehouse Steve Dansby 4 p.m. Stagecoach Inn Scott Taylor 4 p.m. Axis Winery Six String Rangers 4:30 p.m. Empresario Wines Glen Meloy 5 p.m. Barrow Brewing Co. Not Past 11 7 p.m.