Salado Village Voice

The Salado Historical Society (SHS) announces its upcoming Gala and Auction scheduled for 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at The View on the Creek, at 1401 South Ridge Road in Salado, on Mill Creek golf course.

Please note that ticket sales will end on Jan. 22 for the caterer count. SHS asks that you buy your tickets early.

Provecho! will be catering an array of hors d’oeuvres. There will be a cash bar available.

Highlights of the Gala and Auction:

• Live Auction Items: The event will feature an array of items, including a painting by Kay Griffith, Ronnie Wells sculptures and giclee print, the famous Wilbur Foster Wagons, a bronze Sirena Sculpture by Troy Kelley, Chivas Brothers’ Century of Malts Scotch, a long-leaf pine armoire handcrafted by Darwin Britt, chicken scratch art by Lonnie Edwards, G. Harvey print from Larry Prellop, a cooking class by Brooke May, a Texas Capitol bench from the Honorable Brad Buckley, and many more.

• Silent Auction Highlights: Attendees can bid on items such as a two-night stay at The Armstrong-Adams Home, a 2-night stay at Bungalow Oaks, jewelry, watercolor art, a framed drawing of the 1908 church, photography sessions, metal roadrunner, a 1-night stay at Inn on the Creek, a pre-opening table for 4 tasting at The Stagecoach Inn, Ron Coleman paintings and bottles, a Virginia Kinnison painting, private dinner by Provisions, and a one-year membership at Salado Fitness. With more than 30 additional items from Barrow, Village Spa, 21 Main, Soeur, Mud Pies, Wild Texas Cowgirls, Serendipity, Strawberry Patch, Catfish Parlor, Barton House, Christy’s, Salado History book, and the list promises a diverse selection.

For more information, contact: Beverly Turnbo (254) 541-2125 with the Salado Historical Society. Tickets can be purchased at – https://centraltexastickets.com/events/save-the-old-church-place-gala-and-auction-1-27-2024

About Salado Historical Society: The Salado Historical Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and celebration of Salado’s rich history. Through community engagement and fundraising events, the society aims to relocate and restore the 1908 Old Church Place Building for future generations to appreciate and enjoy within the community.