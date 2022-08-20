Helen K. Norwood, a loving and beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on Sept. 15 2008.

Services were held at Heartfield Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Salado Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Salado United Methodist Church.

Helen was born on Oct. 22, 1919 in a farm house near Prairie Dell, Texas to Grainger and Ida Elizabeth Killingsworth. Helen had the honor of being chosen as Miss Salado for the Texas Centennial of 1936. She graduated as salutatorian from Salado High School. On Christmas day, 1938, she married her one and only love, Fred Norwood, a happy marriage for over 68 years until his death in 2007.

Helen’s focus was always on home and family, even while she had a working career. Fred’s employment with Texas Power and Light meant assignments to locations around central and east Texas and Helen made each of them a home. After Fred’s retirment, they happily returned to Prairie Dell to their passion for farming and ranching. Helen cooked the best chicken fried steak and chocolate pie in Central Texas- no question.

Helen is survived by her daughter Mary Esch and husband John Esch of Ft. Worth and by grandchildren Grainger Esch of Salado and Gregor Esch of Ft. Worth. She was preceded in death by Fred and her parents.

Heartfield Funeral Home handled arrangements.