Services for Jimmy Jackson, of Salado were held October 11 at Cedar Valley Cemetery, Salado.

Jimmy Jackson died October 8, 2008 at his residence. On October 6, 2008, Jimmy and Tony celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. A life long resident of Salado, Jackson attended Cedar Valley Elementary and Salado Schools.

He was born in Salado, to Claude Henry Jackson and Stella Ann Brooks.

Jackson was an auto mechanic for Penske Automotive, manager of K-Mart automotive division and a driver for a Killeen butane company. As a cattle rancher, his hobbies included fishing and hunting.

Jackson is preceded in death by his parents, two sons: Jimmy Jackson Jr., and Jimmy Jackson II; a brother Joe H. Jackson, and 3 sisters, Mary Jackson, Melba Sue Jackson and Levon Miller.

Survivors include his wife, Tony and daughters, Cheryl Beckham, Dallas, Carol Ann Ratliff of Belton, Sue Hreha of Killeen; brothers, Norman and Larry Jackson of Salado and sister, Kathy Phillips of Academy; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Visitation was held October 10 at Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843 from 5PM to 8PM.

Broecker Funeral Home of Salado made arrangements.