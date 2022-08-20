Joe Bailey Sanders, 75, of Temple, and formerly of Salado, died Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2008 in a local nursing center.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with Rev. Sam Callaway officiating. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Chriesman Cemetery, near Caldwell.

Mr. Sanders was born to Bryan and Bessie Richardson Sanders in Chriesman on Oct. 31, 1932. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He had been a resident of Bell County since 1962. Prior to his retirement in 1994, he was employed for 30 years with Santa Fe Railroad. Mr. Sanders was a 32nd degree Mason, and a member of Salado Lodge #296 AF&AM.

Survivors include one son, Gary Joe Sanders of Kingwood; three daughters, Kathy Sanders Smith of Beaumont, Karen Hollick of Kingwood and Dalia Sanders of Spring; one sister, Doris Osgood of Austin; and three grandchildren.

Visitation was held Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home.