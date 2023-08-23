Salado Village Voice

Lady Eagles win over Stephenville in 5

Team 1 2 3 4 5 F Salado 17 15 25 26 15 3 Stephenville 25 25 21 24 5 2

Salado Lady Eagles came from a two-set deficit to beat the visiting #3 Stephenville Honeybees in five sets Aug. 22.

The fourth set was tightly fought, though Salado took an early 9-5 lead. The Honeybees tied the score at 14-14 and neither team could get more than two points ahead, tying again at 19-19, 20-20, 21-21, 22-22, 23-23 and 24-24.

Haley Brown gets a kill past Stephenville defenders. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)

Livia Niu faked the Honeybees out for a dink shot into the middle of their court to put Salado up 25-24.

She then set up Elsie Law for a booming kill shot to win the set, 26-24, sending the match into a tie-breaker.

But the Lady Eagles had clearly gained the momentum, going on a nine-point run, before the Honeybees could win a point to make the score 14-5.

Reese Rich received the Honeybee serve, sending the ball to Niu who set up a shot for Law. The point was originally ruled in favor of Stephenville but later given to Salado for the 15-5 fifth set win.

Niu had 3 aces to lead Salado, followed by Sara Ellis, Macy Morris and Grace Clemons, 1 each.

Haley Brown led the girls with 16 kills, followed by Payton Ortega, 11, Law, 10, Kael Wilcox, 9, Morris, 8 and Niu, 6.

Niu had 41 assists, followed by Ellis, 5, Grace Clemons, 3, Shelby Hollywood, 2, and Brown, Law and Rich, 1 each.

Rich led the girls with 18 digs, followed by Ellis and Hollywood, 11 each, Clemons and Niu, 6 each, Ortega, 5, Brown, 3 and Morris, 2