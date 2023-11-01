Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles swept he Lago Vista Lady Vikings 25-16, 25-16 and 25-20 on Oct. 30. They will play 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at East View High School in Georgetown.

SHS 25 25 25 3

LVHS 16 16 20 0

Salado handled Lago Vista in their bi-district match at Liberty Hill, 25-16, 25-16 and 25-20 on Oct. 30.

Sara Ellis and Livia Niu had aces in the match.

Kael Wilcox led the girls with 10 kills, followed by Haley Brown and Payton Ortega, 8 each, Elsie Law, 7, Macy Morris, 6, Niu, 3, and Grace Clemons and Ellis, 1 each.

Morris led Salado with 6 blocks, followed by Law, 5, Brown and Niu, 2 each and Mazzy Johnson, 1.

Niu had 36 assists, followed by Ellis, 2 and Shelby Hollywood, Reese Rich and Wilcox, 1 each.

Rich led the girls with 22 digs, followed by Hollywood, 8, Niu, 7, Morris, 5, Brown, 4, Ellis, 3, Clemons and Ortega, 2 each and Wilcox, 1.

1 2 3 F

SHS 25 25 25 3

CSHS 22 22 20 0

Salado Lady Eagles beat the visiting China Spring squad in three sets, 25-22, 25-22 and 25-20, to maintain their perfect district record on Oct. 24.

Livia Niu led the girls in serving with 3 aces, followed by Grace Clemons, 2, Reese Rich and Kael Wilcox, 1 each.

Wilcox led the girls in attacking the ball with 10 kills, followed by Haley Brown, 8, Payton Ortega, 6, Elsie Law, 5, Macy Morris and Rich, 4 each, and Niu, 1.

Defensively, Law led the girls with 5 blocks, followed by Niu, 3, Ortega, 2, and Morris, 1.

Niu had 34 assists to lead the girls, while Wilcox had 2 and Rich had 1.

Rich led the girls with 25 digs, followed by Shelby Hollywood, 13, Clemons, 12, Sara Ellis, 6, Brown and Wilcox, 3 each, Niu, 2, and Law, 1.