Lady Eagles beat Jarrell, Gateway in District volleyball

Salado Lady Eagles swept both of their District competitors last week and are in second place in District play behind Burnet.

The varsity girls beat Jarrell in three straight sets 25-21, 25-14 and 25-23 on Oct. 8 to improve to 4-1 in district play.

Lainey Taylor led the offense with 15 kills, followed by Kenslee Konarik with six.

Taylor, Nikkie Poole and Macy Morris all had two blocks in the match.

Haleigh Wilk had 23 assists.

Jordan Ferguson led the team with 14 digs, followed by Sara Ellis, 12 digs and Reese Rich, eight

Taylor also had four aces in the match.

JV Red

Salado took the court with the Lady Cougars of Jarrell on the road and lost in two sets (14-25, 22-25). Salado couldn’t click on the set losing in straight sets.

JV White

Salado Volleyball went toe-to-toe with Jarrell on the road and dominated the match in three sets (WLW). After getting out to a hot start, Salado would slip in the second, but that was as close as Jarrell would get. The Lady Eagles clinched the match in the third set.

The varsity girls went toe-to-toe with the Lady Gators at home Oct. 5, conquering their opponent in three sets (25-17, 25-22, 25-21). Gateway had no answer for the Lady Eagles in red.

Leading the girls in kills were Kenslee Konarik and Reese Rich, 10 kills each.

Nikki Poole had three blocks while Macy Morris and Haleigh Wilk had two kills each. Wilk had 29 assists.

Lainey Taylor had four aces to lead Salado.

JV Red

The Lady Eagles clashed with Gateway in Salado and came up short in two sets (23-25, 21-25). The Lady Eagles did not have their best stuff as they lost in straight sets.