Lady Eagles beat Lampasas in 4

Senior Katey Bartek served an ace for the final point in the Salado Lady Eagles’ four-set win over the Lampasas Badgers in the Bi-District match Nov. 1, 25-19, 27-25, 25-15 and 25-13.

Macy Morris was responsible for two of the final four points in the fourth set, spiking an assist from Haleigh Wilk into the setter’s face to put Salado up 22-12 and blocking another shot at the net to give Salado a 23-12 lead. The Lady Badgers were able to get the serve back but Salado took the final service when Wilk gave an assist to Livia Niu to put the ball in Bartek’s hands for the final service ace.

That ace launches the ladies into the Area round, where they will face the La Grange Lady Leopards, the second place team from District 22-4A that swept North Forrest in their bi-district tilt. The two face off at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Elgin High School

Salado came from behind to win the first set 25-19 on a seven-point run on Reese Rich’s serve, which she peppered with three of her team-high nine aces, including the set-winning shot. Lampasas led by as much as five early, but the Lady Eagles kept chipping away at the lead, finally getting the lead at 20-19.

The teams fought back and forth in the second set with Salado leading by two 24-22 before letting Lampasas tie it at 24-24 and again at 25-25 before scoring the final two straight points to win the set 25-27.Salado took the third set 25-15, taking control on an eight-point run on Rich’s service to put the girls up 16-8. Rich recorded three of her team-leading nine aces on the run. Elsie Law had three kills in the run.

Salado continued to add to the lead Rich’s service developed, winning easily 25-15.

The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 6-1 lead on Wilk’s opening service and never let off the gas, winning convincingly 25-13.

Morris led the team in attacking the net with 14 kills, followed by Livia Niu, 10, Rich and Wilk, 9 each.

Reese had nine aces to lead the girls.Wilk led the girls with 20 assists, followed by 16 from Niu.