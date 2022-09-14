Lady Eagles exterminate Lady Bees in three

Salado Varsity Lady Eagles hosted Academy Sept. 6.

In a rematch from mid- August where Salado won 2-0, the Lady Bees of Academy came into Salado with a 16-9 record and winners of 8 of their last 9 matches, but would come back down to earth against the Lady Eagles.

Salado comfortably won in straight sets with scores of 25-19, 25-21, and 25-12. Junior Livia Niu would provide a lot of of- fense for Salado with 9 kills and a pair of blocks. Freshman Elsie Law would play one of her best matches of the season to help the Lady Eagles at the net. Junior OH Reese Rich would chip in 9 kills and 3 aces of her own. Holding down the de- fense was Senior DS Katey Bartek who totaled 6 digs/ set.

JV RED

Salado JV Red placed third in the Georgetown Tournament Sept. 10

The first game was against Elgin and the Lady Eagles struggled to get into a rhythm. They dropped the first set 20-25, but came back in sets 2 and 3 to take the win.

The second game was against Georgetown East- view. The Lady Eagles fought but came up short 11-25, 25-21,19-25. Sopho- more London Woods was the big server for the Lady Eagles in this game.

The last game the Eagles came out with a win over Cove after dropping the first set 9-25 and bouncing back 25-23 and 15-13 to finish out the tournament taking 3rd place.

Salado JV Red defeated the Academy Lady Bees Sept. 6 in three sets (25-21, 25-27, 25-23).

Diane KonariK, JV Red Coacj

JV WHITE

The JV Wsquad traveled to Georgetown on Sept. 10 to take part in the East View Freshman-JV tourna- ment. Competing in the Flex Division, the White Team went 1-2. Dropping matches to Round Rock (18-25, 12- 25), Stoney Point (22-25, 22-25) before ending the day with a win over Leander (25-1, 25-16).

Salado’s JV White jumped out to an early lead in the first set before let- ting Academy creep back in Sept. 6. Ultimately, the Lady Eagles would hang on to win 25-22 before comfort- ably putting the Lady Bees away in the second with a score of 25-15. Setters Anna Engdale and Reese Franks continue to improve and lead the floor for the young Salado Lady Eagles.

Scott Vasquez, JV White Coach