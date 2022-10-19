Salado Village Voice

Lady Eagles make it 15 in a row with 5-set win over Robinson

It was a late night for the 17th ranked Lady Eagles volleyball team as the first serve went up after 8pm on a Tuesday night vs the visiting Robinson Lady Rockets.

Salado came into the match 7-0 in district play and would get all they could handle from a tough Robinson team. Unable to put the ball down consistently, the Lady Eagles found themselves in a hole early as they dropped the first set 22-25. Salado would answer in the second, but not without a fight from the Lady Rockets with a set score of 25-23. In a pivotal third set, it was Robinson that would outlast the Lady Eagles in another tight one, 25-21, putting Salado on the brink of their first district loss. Down 16-18 in the fourth set, the Red Posse would flip the switch and go on a 9-2 run to knot the match at 2 apiece. At this point, there was no stopping the Lady Eagles who had found their stride. Salado would go two-for-one and push the score to 12-6 and despite a small push from Robinson, Salado could not be stopped and took the fifth (15-11) and the match to improve their district 23-4a record to 8-0 and 28-14 overall. Freshman MB Elsie Law would be Salado’s player of the game playing phenomenal defense racking up an impressive 5 blocks to go along with 5 kills. OH Reese Rich and S/RS Haleigh Wilk would provide much of the offense totaling 14 kills apiece with fellow S/RS, Livia Niu, collecting 13 of her own. Macy Morris would also be in on the party with 12 kills of her own and Freshman OH Haley Brown had several timely kills late in matches when the Lady Eagles needed the ball to go down. In her first game back from an illness, DS Sara Ellis would serve receive well, but it was DS’ Jordan Ferguson and Grace Clemons that would anchor the defense and really shine late in the fourth set. 

The JV Red would lose in three despite great effort and the JV White dropped their match in two.

Salado has their final home game and senior night Friday (10/21) vs Gatesville with JVs at 5pm and Varsity to follow.

VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity51
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity52
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity53
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity54
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity55
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity56
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity57
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity58
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity59
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity60
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity61
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity62
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity63
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity64
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity65
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity66
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity67
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity68
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity69
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity70
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity71
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity72
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity73
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity74
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity75
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity76
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity77
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity78
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity79
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity80
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity81
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity82
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity83
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity84
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity85
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity86
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity87
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity01
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity02
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity03
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity04
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity05
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity06
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity07
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity08
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity09
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity10
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity11
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity12
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity13
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity14
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity15
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity16
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity17
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity18
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity19
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity20
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity21
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity22
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity23
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity24
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity25
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity26
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity27
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity28
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity29
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity30
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity31
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity32
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity33
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity34
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity35
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity36
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity37
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity38
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity39
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity40
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity41
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity42
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity43
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity44
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity45
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity46
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity47
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity48
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity49
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity50
VolleyballRobinson2022Varsity51

JV Volleyball Photos

