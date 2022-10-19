Lady Eagles make it 15 in a row with 5-set win over Robinson

It was a late night for the 17th ranked Lady Eagles volleyball team as the first serve went up after 8pm on a Tuesday night vs the visiting Robinson Lady Rockets.

Salado came into the match 7-0 in district play and would get all they could handle from a tough Robinson team. Unable to put the ball down consistently, the Lady Eagles found themselves in a hole early as they dropped the first set 22-25. Salado would answer in the second, but not without a fight from the Lady Rockets with a set score of 25-23. In a pivotal third set, it was Robinson that would outlast the Lady Eagles in another tight one, 25-21, putting Salado on the brink of their first district loss. Down 16-18 in the fourth set, the Red Posse would flip the switch and go on a 9-2 run to knot the match at 2 apiece. At this point, there was no stopping the Lady Eagles who had found their stride. Salado would go two-for-one and push the score to 12-6 and despite a small push from Robinson, Salado could not be stopped and took the fifth (15-11) and the match to improve their district 23-4a record to 8-0 and 28-14 overall. Freshman MB Elsie Law would be Salado’s player of the game playing phenomenal defense racking up an impressive 5 blocks to go along with 5 kills. OH Reese Rich and S/RS Haleigh Wilk would provide much of the offense totaling 14 kills apiece with fellow S/RS, Livia Niu, collecting 13 of her own. Macy Morris would also be in on the party with 12 kills of her own and Freshman OH Haley Brown had several timely kills late in matches when the Lady Eagles needed the ball to go down. In her first game back from an illness, DS Sara Ellis would serve receive well, but it was DS’ Jordan Ferguson and Grace Clemons that would anchor the defense and really shine late in the fourth set.

The JV Red would lose in three despite great effort and the JV White dropped their match in two.

Salado has their final home game and senior night Friday (10/21) vs Gatesville with JVs at 5pm and Varsity to follow.

