Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles are on a 10-win streak and 3-0 in District 23-4A volleyball.

The last match the girls lost was against Thrall in an August tournament. The Texas Girls Coaches Association ranks Salado at #16 in state with a 26-9 record.

As of press time Oct. 3, Salado and China Spring are at the top of District 23-4A at 3-0, followed by Robinson, 2-1, Gatesville, 1-2 and Connally and La Vega, 0-3. Salado and China Spring face each other in China Spring on Oct. 6

1 2 3 4 F

SHS 25 25 23 25 3

RHS 17 8 25 11 1

For the first time since Aug. 26, the Salado Lady Eagles gave up a set, taking four sets to beat the Robinson Lady Rockets 25-17, 25-9, 23-25 and 25-11 on Sept. 29.

Livia Niu led the girls with 5 aces, while Shelby Hollywood, Macy Morris and Reese Rich all had 1 ace.

Haley Brown and Kael Wilcox led the girls with 12 kills each. Also recording kills in the match were Elsie Law, 10, Morris, 9, Payton Ortega, 7, Niu, 3, Rich and Sara Ellis, 2 each.

Niu made 47 assists, while Rich had 2 and Ellis and Morris, 1 each.

Morris had 3 blocks, Ortega, 2 and Wilcox, 1.

Rich led the girls with 19 digs, followed by Grace Clemons, 17, Niu, 7, Rich, 6, Ortega, 5, Brown, 4, Hollywood, 3, Wilcox, 2, and Mazzy Johnson, Law and Morris, 1 each.

1 2 3 F

SHS 25 25 25 3

CHS 12 7 11 0

Salado swept Connally 25-12, 25-7 and 25-11 on Sept. 26.

Reese Rich had 5 aces to lead Salado, followed by Sara Ellis and Livia Niu, 3 each and Grace Clemons and Shelby Hollywood, 1 each.

Payton Ortega and Kael Wilcox led the girls with 9 kills each, followed by Macy Morris, 8, Mazzy Johnson, 2 and Niu, 1.

Haley Brown had 2 blocks while Elsie Law and Morris had 1 each.

Niu had 36 assists, followed by Ellis, Shelby Hollywood and Rich, 1 each.

Niu had 9 digs to lead Salado, followed by Rich, 8, Clemons, 4, Ellis, 3, Wilcox, 2 and Brown and Hollywood, 1 each.