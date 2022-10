Loss to Gatesville

Gatesville Lady Hornets ended the Salado Lady Eagles’ win-streak at 15 on Oct. 21 coming onto the Lady Eagles’ home court and winning in five sets, 25-10, 16-25, 25-16, 13-25, 12-15.

Haleigh Wilk had 6 aces to lead the girls in serving. Livia Niu had 10 kills to lead the girls in attacking the net, followed by Reese Rich, 9 kills. Macy Morris had 2 blocks. Wilk had 23 assists, followed by Niu with 11. Rich made 10 digs, followed by Sara Ellis with 8.