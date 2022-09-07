Lady Eagles sweep Killeen, beat Troy in 5 sets

Salado Lady Eagles traveled west Sept. 2 to face off with the Killeen Lady Kangaroos where they completed the straight-set victory 25-11, 25-20, 25-15.

Salado got out to a hot start in the first set behind six aces from Senior Katey Bartek. Sophomore middle blocker Macy Morris would have a big night defensively for the Lady Eagles as she collected 6 blocks to go along with 6 kills and 2 aces. Freshman outside Haley Brown led all attackers with 8 kills.

JV Red

The JV Red defeated Killeen in a tight match 25-23 and 25-21.

JV White

Salado’s JV White squad bested Killeen in two to complete the program sweep.

Ladies host Troy

The Lady Eagles defeated the Troy Trojanettes in a five set thriller Aug. 30 at home in a great atmosphere. Sophomore Macy Morris would provide a spark to set the tone for the match in the first set with a pair of blocks and a big kill in the first 3 points. With an offensive onslaught by Haley Brown, Reese Rich, and Haleigh Wilk, Salado would crush Troy 25-17 in the opener. As a veteran team, Troy bounced back and handed Salado a near equal defeat 16-25. The third set would prove to be pivotal as the two teams would go back and forth until Salado held a slight lead at 23-19. Despite a resilient Trojanette effort, the Lady Eagles would hang on to win 26-24 behind four aces from Wilk. Set four would star out rough as Salado found themselves in a deep hole early down 3-10, but they would not quit. The Red Posse fought for every point, but despite 4 kills and a block from Morris, Salado fell 20-25 to go to a deciding 5th set. The Trojanettes would get on the board first and hold a 3-6 lead, but Salado would not panic and hold their ground, winning 15-11. Great defense all night from DS Sara Ellis, Grace Clemons, Jordan Ferguson, and Rich would be too much for Troy along with phenomenal blocking by Freshman Elsie Law. Brown and Morris would have the big swings late to finish off the Trojanettes.

JV Red

Salado’s JV1 squad played great handing Troy a pair of losses 25-14 and 25-14. Coach Konarik was proud of the team effort despite playing down a couple players.

JV White

The Lady Eagle JV White team came out on top in straight sets (25-11, 25-8). Riley Guthrie would continue to improve and be a big part of the offense. Camille Taylor also played well with great hustle and toughness from Lola Haas.